Honoured with a poppy: Roger Griffiths Avenue officially unveiled

(On June 13, 2026, family, friends and community came together to honour Roger Griffiths at the official unveiling of the Roger Griffiths Avenue street sign that proudly stands in the Mapleton neighbourhood in Stittsville. Roger’s three daughters, Lynn Griffiths, Heather Kristjansson and Jean Graham and family members were present for the ceremony. Councillor Glen Gower and former Councillor Shad Qadri were pleased to honour Mr. Griffiths. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

On June 13th, Roger Griffiths was honoured with the official unveiling of the street sign that bears his name in the Mapleton neighbourhood of Stittsville. At the ceremony, Roger’s daughters Lynn Griffiths, Heather Kristjansson and Jean Graham (their brother Ian was unable to attend) along with other family members, friends and community members were present. Members of the Stittsville Legion, firefighters from Station 81 were also in attendance to honour Roger.

At the ceremony, Heather and Lynn shared some words as to how much this meant to the family. Lynn commented that Stittsville’s Bob White submitted the nomination for the street name – Roger Griffiths Avenue. With that nomination, Bob ensured that Roger’s legacy and commitment to our Stittsville community would be remembered. Lynn added, “When we asked that a poppy be on the sign, that started a process that included the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Royal Canadian Legion as only they could approve the poppy”.

After the ceremony, Stittsville’s bagpiper, Jordan McConnell led the attendees from Maize Park to Roger Griffiths Avenue for the official unveiling of the street sign.

Originally named Roger Griffiths Avenue in 2016, the man and the street were honoured on November 7, 2022 with a Veterans’ Commemorative Street Naming ceremony at Ottawa City Hall (a partnership with the City, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Royal Canadian Legion). The street sign now features the universal sign of remembrance – a poppy – in memory of his service to Canada.

(Arthur (Roger) Griffiths. Photo provided by Lynn Griffiths)

Arthur Roger Griffiths (known as Roger) joined the Royal Canadian Armed Forces in August 1942 in Montreal with service in Lachine, Victoriaville, Moncton, Arnprior, Trenton, Cartierville and Borden. He served the duration of World War II with no overseas service. He was an instructor and trained Commonwealth pilots at CFB Uplands and at Carp Airport. Griffiths, who died in 1988 at the age of 73, was commissioned to flying officer in October 1943 and discharged in October 1945.

Roger Griffiths was a long-time resident of Stittsville who served as councillor for the Township of Goulbourn from 1977 to 1988 with a break between 1978 and 1982. As a councillor he consistently considered issues with a wide Goulbourn perspective and not just the needs of Stittsville. He was the first councillor to pass away while serving in office. Roger had also been a volunteer firefighter for 21 years with the Goulbourn Township Fire Department and was Captain when he retired in 1978.

Roger not only enjoyed his civic duties, but was entrenched in many other community activities as well. He coached several teen hockey teams in Stittsville over the years and was on the executive of the Stittsville 56’ers senior softball team. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge; sang in the choir at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church where his singing voice was always beckoned forth; he played Santa Claus and sang carols for years at the Sunshine Club’s annual Christmas dinner; and, his singing of the national anthem and interpretation of Danny Boy had been heard across area Legion branches and at almost every community event in Stittsville.

While Roger was the fabric of our community, his day job was at Bell Canada where he worked for numerous years. Upon retirement in 1980, his volunteer ethic continued when he became the president of Bell Canada’s Retirees Club until his death in 1988.

Aside from all the community involvement that Roger Griffiths took part in, the one cause close to his heart was the Stittsville Legion. Having been a member since 1971, he was named a Life Member in 1982. His work as the Poppy Chairman brought in increasing donations each year and because of this, the branch provided more and more bursaries to Stittsville students for post-secondary education. He was instrumental in working towards the creation and installation of a Stittsville cenotaph in 1981-82. The cenotaph was originally located at the old Municipal Office on Stittsville Main where the Library stands today.

(Roger Griffiths attends a 1980’s era Remembrance Day service at the original cenotaph on Main Street. At left he is assisting in laying a wreath. In the middle photo he leads members of the Stittsville Legion down Main Street (with the old Bell’s Service Centre in the background) to the cenotaph on Main Street (where the Library stands today). On the right is a collection of the medals received by Roger Griffiths.)

Mr. Griffiths, served as the Royal Canadian Legion’s Zone Public Relations Officer for two years; served on the Canadian American Veterans Reunion Association Steering Committee and was made a life member of the Association in 1988.

Roger’s volunteer activities with the Stittsville Legion included his work on almost every committee and he had served for five terms as the President. For this, and just two weeks before his death in 1988, he had been presented at the Remembrance banquet of the Stittsville branch, the Royal Canadian Legion’s highest honour – the Legion’s Meritorious Service Medal.

His legacy continues in our community through the “Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year” award, presented annually at the Stittsville Volunteer Awards.

Roger Griffiths unarguably exemplified volunteerism and community commitment – his legacy lives on with the naming of Roger Griffiths Avenue in his honour.