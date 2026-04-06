Inviting Stittsville rental home with easy access to nearby amenities

Welcome to 55 Lazy Knoll Court in Stittsville, a well-maintained and inviting rental home tucked away on a peaceful cul-de-sac. This property offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and everyday convenience — ideal for anyone seeking a calm retreat with easy access to nearby amenities.

Step inside to find a bright and spacious living area filled with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The thoughtfully designed layout provides seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen spaces—perfect for relaxing at home or entertaining guests.

This is a complete top floor of a 1,056-square-foot three bedroom home with one and a half baths, three bedrooms, and is the main floor of a bungalow style home with a private entrance. The property was renovated approximately one year ago and the lease term is for one year. There are two parking spots. The effective rent is $2,300 monthly plus utilities.

The kitchen features ample cabinet storage, generous counter space, and modern appliances to make meal prep simple and enjoyable. Comfortable bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and room to unwind, while well-appointed bathrooms add to the home’s overall convenience.

Outside, enjoy a private yard space ideal for morning coffee on the deck, weekend barbecues, or simply taking in the fresh air. The property also includes dedicated parking and additional storage options.

Located in a desirable residential area, 55 Lazy Knoll Court offers easy access within walking distance to many amenities such as grocery stores, major public bus routes, shopping, quick access to the highway, banks, Public, Catholic, and French Schools, playgrounds, Unity Square Plaza and parks. Excellent location close to the Canadian Tire Centre, Tanger Outlet Mall, Bell Sensplex, Costco, Centrum, Landmark Cinemas, Signature Centre, and the Hazeldean Mall—making commuting and daily errands a breeze.

Highlights:

Quiet cul-de-sac location

Spacious, light-filled living areas

Modern kitchen with ample storage

Comfortable bedrooms with generous closet space

Private outdoor area

Convenient access to local amenities

This charming home is ready to welcome its next residents as of June 1st, 2026 at 55 Lazy Nol Court in Stittsville. Schedule a tour today and experience everything 55 Lazy Knoll Court has to offer! Contact Phil Sweetnam at 613-978-8325 or by email at phil@pbcsweetnam.com.