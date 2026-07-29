It takes a team: A more connected approach to weight management

Editor’s Note: Stan Tsykov is a Pharmacist and the Associate-Owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart at 1300 Stittsville Main Street. Stittsville Central is pleased to share his expertise in health matters.

As Stittsville continues to grow, so does the need for accessible healthcare. More families are choosing to call the community home, but for many residents, finding a family doctor or accessing ongoing primary care remains a challenge. That’s why healthcare systems across Ontario are increasingly embracing more connected, team-based approaches that make it easier for patients to access the support they need, when they need it.

This shift is happening at a time when many people are struggling to access primary care. In fact, 12% of Ontarians report not having a family doctor and 28% report having difficulty getting access to one1, underscoring a growing need for creative solutions to help fill these gaps. Integrated models that bring together different healthcare professionals offer one way to extend access and support patients as they navigate everything from day-to-day wellness to more complex health needs.

Here in Stittsville, pharmacists are often one of the most accessible healthcare professionals in the community. We have conversations with patients every day about not just prescriptions, but also broader health concerns and overall wellness. Increasingly, those conversations become a starting point for more coordinated support. Weight management is one area where I regularly speak with patients who are looking for guidance on what options are available.

The virtual Weight Management Program at Shoppers Drug Mart is one example of how this integrated model brings together different professionals to provide more continuous, coordinated support for patients. In weight management, this kind of collaboration is especially important, where ongoing guidance and follow-up can play a meaningful role in supporting patients throughout their journey and improving long-term outcomes.

Obesity is a chronic disease and a key driver of other health conditions. As many Canadians continue to face barriers accessing primary care, the program aims to improve access to treatment and support. Shoppers Drug Mart has collaborated with Obesity Canada to help raise awareness of the tools and resources available to Canadians seeking support for their health.

Here’s how this team-based approach is structured in practice:

Starting with a full picture of your health

When patients come to us for weight management support, we start by looking at the full picture of their health. The journey begins with a virtual online assessment and consultation with a nurse practitioner, who reviews medical history, current medications, lifestyle and goals. As part of the program, pharmacists are available to provide ongoing support, answer medication-related questions and help reinforce a patient’s care plan throughout their treatment journey through in-person visits at their local pharmacy.

Medical guidance when and where it’s needed

When clinically appropriate, patients may be prescribed weight management medication as part of a personalized care plan. Nurse practitioners assess whether medication is appropriate and prescribe when needed. From a pharmacist’s perspective, we help make sure medications are used safely and effectively, and that patients know what to expect.

Practical, personalized nutrition support

We know that nutrition advice has to work in real life. As part of the integrated virtual care team, patients meet with a registered dietitian to receive personalized support and build realistic, sustainable approaches to eating that reflect their preferences, routines and cultural considerations. It’s not about a restrictive plan — it’s about finding something patients can maintain.

Building habits that actually stick

Weight management goes beyond food. It’s also about day-to-day routines, including sleep, stress and physical activity. That’s why my advice always focuses on small, manageable changes that can be maintained over time, rather than quick fixes.

Ongoing support, not one-time advice

Weight management isn’t a one-time conversation — it’s an ongoing process. Pharmacists draw from their obesity care training to play an important role in reinforcing care by answering medication-related questions and providing guidance that helps patients stay on track with treatment. Together with nurse practitioners and dietitians, this team-based approach ensures care feels coordinated, rather than fragmented. The program provides patients with the continued support and guidance needed to help set them up for long-term success.

In a healthcare system where access to primary care isn’t always consistent, integrated care teams are helping bridge the gap. This is especially important in weight management, where pharmacists, working alongside nurse practitioners and dietitians, can help ensure care is connected and responsive over time.

If you’re exploring weight management support, speaking with your local pharmacist can be a helpful first step in understanding your options and getting connected to the right care. Visit the Shopper’s Drug Mart website at ShoppersDrugMart.ca to find your nearest pharmacy or learn more at www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/weight.

1 Angus Reid Institute, “Health Care Access: Half of Canadians Either Don’t Have a Family Doctor or Struggle to See the One They Have,” February 5, 2026