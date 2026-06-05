New AGCO cannabis store application undergoing public notice

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has notified Stittsville Central that they have released a public notice for an application received for a license to open and operate a cannabis retail store in Stittsville. The application is for a Cannabis Retail Store Authorization for One Plant.

The public notice offers the municipality and residents of the municipality in which the premises is to be located an opportunity to respond to the application within the time period identified on the posting and on the placard.

Cannabis Retail Store Authorization

The AGCO has received an application for a license to open and operate a cannabis retail store, One Plant, to be located at 6081 Hazeldean Road, Unit #2, Stittsville, Ontario K2S1B9 (in the Jackson Trails Centre strip mall). To make a comment or provide feedback, the deadline is June 19, 2026. Visit the AGCO.ca web site for further information or to file an objection or submission. The license file number for reference is 3627239.