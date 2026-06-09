Ottawa Police investigating a suspected hate-motivated incident after a Pride flag cut down

(Ottawa Police Service released a photo of a possible vehicle and suspect in an investigation of a Pride flag and pole allegedly being cut down in rural West Ottawa. Photo: Ottawa Police Service)

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Corkery Road on June 7, 2026.

At approximately 8:17p.m., Ottawa Police Service received a report regarding damage to property on Corkery Road. Officers responded and discovered that a flagpole displaying a Pride flag had been cut down.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man between 25 and 40 years of age. He was observed wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured shorts and driving a four-door sedan.

The OPS Hate and Bias Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.