‘Out in the Park’ – West Side Pride filled the park at their July 25th sunny afternoon of celebration

(Marion Steele, centre, along with the event volunteer organizers (l-r: Victoria, Pamela, Angus, Marion, Kevin, Christina, and Mia) gathered for a moment so we could share the faces behind the ‘Out in the Park’ Festival held at Alexander Grove on July 25, 2026. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The first-ever West Side Pride ‘Out in the Park’ event took place in July, 2023, and since that year the festival has become more successful growing to an incredible over 400 in attendance and 82 vendors, with reading and play areas for children, an Indigenous drumming group, guest speakers, a first this year – hockey games at the Johnny Leroux Community Centre, drag performances, and music by Stittsville’s own DJ PowrHaus. The event was again organized by Marion Steele and Kevin Hua along with many other volunteers.

The vendors booths were related to Pride and LGBTQIA+ issues in our community, but some vendors also shared information about a range of impactful causes and other important issues that can be seen in our city and towns.

Marion Steele, who brought the first Festival to Stittsville and continues to do so said, “I wanted to see a celebration of Pride in the suburbs and bring home the event for a family friendly and accessible manner”. It is common to hear about Pride downtown, but less common to see events or parades in the small towns. Marion and many others want to convey that there is Pride in the small towns and show how important it is to have these events everywhere by bringing the LGBTQIA+ community of Western Ottawa and surrounding Ottawa Valley to Stittsville.

Marion shared, “I’d like to see a parade next year – departing from the Independent parking lot and travelling down Stittsville Main to Alexander Grove to add to the festivities of Pride here in Stittsville”.

At an event such as West Side Pride, there truly is something for everyone. The organizers and volunteers of the 2026 West Side Pride Festival should be pleased with the day’s success. With Marion’s passion and vision, the success of this Festival will continue for years to come.

To learn more or to join the group and volunteer, visit the West Side Pride website. You can follow West Side Pride on Facebook.