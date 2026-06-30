Protect Yourself from Tick Bites this Summer: DEET-free tick repellent protection against Lyme disease approved by Health Canada

(Health Canada has approved a new tick repellent called PureGard. It is now available on store shelves across Ontario. Photo: Ontario Parks)

Just in time for summer hikes, field picnics and walks through dense woods, Health Canada has approved a new, non-toxic tick repellent. And the PureGard spray was researched and made here in Canada and is now available on store shelves across Ontario.

Tick population growing across Canada

Ticks often hang out on branches, leaves, long grass and more, and detect a pet, wildlife or human by our breath and body odours, or by our body heat, moisture and vibration. They grab onto us as we brush up against the plants while walking by.

Tick populations are growing year over year, and so is the spread of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. According to Health Canada, 5,809 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2024, with 96 per cent of them in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

You can protect yourself from tick bites by taking these precautions:

Wearing light coloured clothing so it’s easier to spot ticks

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into your socks and closed-toed shoes

Using insect repellent with DEET or icaridin in it

Checking yourself, your children and your pets for ticks after being outdoors

Removing any found ticks promptly

Putting clothes on high heat in the dryer for at least 10 minutes before washing clothing after spending time outdoors

Staying on marked trails and avoiding tall grass, brush, leaf litter and along trail edges, where ticks are commonly found

If you have any health concerns after a tick bite, consult a health-care provider as soon as possible. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics. In Ontario, pharmacists can assess tick bites and provide medication, where appropriate, to help prevent Lyme disease, making it easier for people to access timely care.

Finding a non-toxic solution to the tick problem

It was Lyme disease that prompted an Atlantic Canada mom to find a solution to the tick problem. In 2017, a DEET-free preventive spray was created by Lisa Learning, made of all-natural ingredients, Health Canada said.

(Lisa Learning created a new tick repellent called PureGard, which has been approved by Health Canada. Learning called upon her Indigenous roots and respect for the land to create the formula. Photo: PureGard)

“Both of my sons contracted Lyme disease,” Learning wrote in a post on the PureGard website. “Suddenly, the outdoors I trusted felt unsafe. When I looked for protection, I found a no-win situation: harsh chemical sprays I didn’t want on their skin, or ‘natural’ remedies that simply didn’t work. I refused to put DEET on my kids every day, and I refused to let them grow up inside.”

Using her Indigenous roots, Learning created a botanical insecticide derived from the leaves of the Lemon Eucalyptus tree, along with water and other ingredients. The formula ended up working. At first, the product, then-named AtlanTick Repellent, was only available in select locations on the east coast.

Seeking Health Canada approval

But Learning knew her product worked, and she sought Health Canada approval to protect families across the country. She partnered with chemist Dr. Nicoletta Faraone at Acadia University in Nova Scotia for testing, and it was found to be safe for children and pets. In fact, Acadia University recently studied the effects of lemon grass oil on tick prevention, and found it can deter attachment.

More than just a tick deterrent

As it turns out, what works for ticks also keeps the flying vampires — or mosquitoes — at bay. According to the company, the formula “delivers a relentless six hours of mosquito defence and five hours of tick protection without harmful chemicals.”

Earlier this year, Learning’s product, now called PureGard, received Health Canada approval.

The clear spray can be used on exposed skin and won’t stain clothes, outdoor gear, or upholstery.

The company website has a store locator, which can help residents find locations that carry the PureGard spray. It retails for $12.99 for a 60ml spritz bottle, $34.99 for a 240ml bottle, or $59.99 for a 500ml larger pump spray bottle.

More information is available at puregard.ca.