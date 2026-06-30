Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville President changeover and annual BBQ

(Annette Lindsay stepped aside as President of the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville on June 30, 2026 at their annual Changeover and BBQ evening. She will remain active as the Past-President. Photos: Stittsville Central)

With over 30 people in attendance, the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville annual BBQ and Changeover evening was held on June 30th at Dave and Marie Rooke’s home. It was an evening of celebration of the successes and highlights of the Club’s community involvement over the past year.

The business side of the evening, provided the opportunity to recognize the dedication and leadership of Annette Lindsay, Club President for 2025-26 who will become the Past-President.

Marion Mossman and Dave Rooke were welcomed as Co-Presidents for the new Rotary year 2026-2027.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of Paul Harris Fellow Award and pin for outstanding community service to Wendy Adams, Secretary of the Club and who has certainly demonstrated the Club’s motto “Service Above Self”.

Following the formalities, a delicious dinner prepared by the members (especially Dave’s ‘well worth waiting for’ BBQ spareribs) was enjoyed by all under sunny skies.

Twenty-two years ago, a group of dedicated individuals formed the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville and began their first community service projects to help residents in Stittsville and the area. “Service Above Self” remains their motto to this day. In 2026, Stittsville Rotarians continue to carry out projects in the areas of environment, community, international projects, indigenous programs and for our youth – in particular the Sew & Sew program that equips remote Indigenous community schools with quality sewing machines and supplies for hands-on sewing labs; the gardens and grounds at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park; the collaboration with Lionhearts here in Stittsville as volunteers. Fundraisers such as the well-attended Film Series and the successful Trivia Nights assist in funding these efforts. The members perform their community projects humbly and provide a mix of service, networking, fellowship and fun for all.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.