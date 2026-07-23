Stittsville’s Zenvy hosts open house to introduce their available integrated care

(Zenvy Wellness Centre & Med Spa hosted an Open House on July 23, 2026 introducing the health and wellness services her business offers to Stittsville residents. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Caroline McGreevy, owner of Zenvy Wellness Centre & Med Spa, hosted an Open House for residents on July 23, 2026 to introduce their wide range of health and wellness services now available in our community of Stittsville. The Open House provided an opportunity to meet the team of practitioners, tour the clinic, learn more about the services, ask questions and connect with the local healthcare professionals all in one location.

(Caroline McGreevy, owner of Zenvy Wellness Centre & Med Spa)

Zenvy is a collaborative health, wellness and medical aesthetics clinic located on Stittsville Main Street (with parking in the rear lot off of Abbott Street). The experienced practitioners offer massage therapy, orthotherapy, psychotherapy, naturopathy, energy healing, pelvic floor therapy, colon hydrotherapy, IV therapy, laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, skin rejuvenation and advanced facial treatments.

The clinic also makes available for rent fully equipped treatment rooms for independent practitioners.

Caroline is elated to bring these services to Stittsville and shared, “I will be holding more open houses so residents can see for themselves what we do. I am also looking to expand, in addition to what is already being offered, mental health care especially for teens, and adults that will be located right here in Stittsville”.

The Zenvy Open House not only provided the opportunity to learn about this new business, but offered delicious refreshments, including Holmespun Ice Cream, and outdoor musical entertainment provided by Peter Voith of Stittsville.

To learn more about Zenvy Wellness Centre & Med Spa visit their website or follow the business on Facebook.