Susan Kunstadt – keeping people moving for forty-seven years

(Susan Kunstadt (middle) with participants Danielle Dworsky (left) and Susan Pagnutti (right) at Susan’s pottery class taught at the Nepean Visual Arts Centre. Photo: Provided)

Susan’s teaching journey began in 1979 in Montreal. While attending a fitness class at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre, a snowstorm prevented the instructor from arriving. As the group waited, her friend Marianna turned to her and said, “You get up and you teach the class.” That unexpected moment sparked a lifelong career.

Sport has always been part of Susan’s family. Her husband, Peter, was a Czechoslovakian and Canadian ski champion, and their children, Eric and Ronnie, became accomplished alpine skiers, among many other sports. That shared passion eventually led to the creation of Kunstadt Sports, built from a home-based racquet stringing and ski tuning operation.

Susan continues to lead by example. Last year, she returned to teaching just two weeks after a total knee replacement.

“I don’t preach much about health, but I think I’m a good example that I’m almost 80,” Susan says. “I was an athlete my whole life. I swam competitively, I skied, and did track and field. I jumped like a goat!”

Many participants have stayed with her for decades, following her from fitness classes into pottery at the Nepean Visual Arts Centre. “I slowed down now with fitness because my theory was that I had an Olympic team in front of me,” Susan says. “Now, we maintain what we have, and the pottery is a good balance.”

What brings participants back isn’t just the activity; it’s the sense of community they build over time. Classes become welcoming spaces where people get to know each other on a personal level, sharing milestones, challenges and routines.

After nearly five decades, Susan Kunstadt’s impact is measured not just in the classes she’s taught, but in the people and relationships that have grown alongside her. “I hope to stay for another decade,” Susan says.

For many of Susan’s participants, that sense of connection begins with simply signing up for a class through Register Ottawa and continues for years through programs offered by the City.

Watch Susan Kunstadt’s inspirational story at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e31QdqbNRtg.