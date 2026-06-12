The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville wants you to celebrate Canada

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville have teamed up with the Rotary Club of Brockville. They would like you to celebrate your Canadian pride as July 1st draws near by purchasing a Canada lawn sign.

Purchase your lawn sign prior to July 1st and support the many programs the Rotary Clubs provide to our communities.

The signs cost $15.00 each with two designs available – “Proudly Canadian” or “Canada – Strong and Free”. Profits from each sale will support Rotary Club projects in our community and afar.

To purchase a sign, please contact Charles Mossman at charcz@yahoo.com. Payment may be made by e-transfer to charcz@yahoo.com or with cash at time of sign pick-up.

We thank you for your support of our Rotary Club.