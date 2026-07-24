Two weeks to claim Lotto Max Encore ticket sold in Ottawa worth $100,000

There are two weeks remaining to claim a $100,000 Encore prize from the Friday, August 8, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning ticket numbers selected are: 1–6–0–3–7–2–2, and the winning ticket was sold in Ottawa.

Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

OLG makes sure the right prizes are paid to the right people every time.

Our prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid. If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or perhaps lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details – including where and when your ticket was purchased – when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG offers players several convenient ways to check lottery tickets:

Scan your ticket using the OLG App.

Check the winning numbers on OLG.ca or sign up to have the winning numbers emailed to you.

or sign up to have the winning numbers emailed to you. Call the OLG WIN! Line at 1-866-891-8946.

Visit a lottery retail location and use the self-serve ticket checker or hand your ticket to the retailer.

So that you don’t forget to claim your lottery prize, OLG asks you to:

Sign your ticket right after it’s purchased.

Keep the ticket in a safe and memorable location until draw time.

Check the ticket as soon as the draw is complete; or

Never lose a ticket when making your lottery purchase on OLG.ca – and receive an email notification if your ticket has won a prize.

Information about unclaimed tickets can be found on the OLG.ca Unclaimed Tickets page.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.