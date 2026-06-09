When you hear the knock – open your door to an Ottawa firefighter for the biannual Wake Up! program

As part of the spring Wake Up! program, firefighters from Ottawa Fire Services will visit homes across the city during the month of June to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are present and working.

Every Sunday in June, uniformed firefighters will be visiting select residential areas in Stittsville between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00pm.

They will be offering to inspect and test the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. During their visit, they will share information on fire safety and home escape planning in the event of a fire.

If you are not home, you know they will have visited by the door hanger they will leave that makes you aware of fire safety information.

Note that residents are not obligated to provide firefighters access to your home.

About smoke and carbon monoxide alarms Ontario’s Fire Code requires that homes have a working smoke alarm on each storey and outside each sleeping area. Additional requirements apply to newer homes built after 2014.

Ensure your smoke alarms are working by:

Testing your alarms once per month

Replacing the alarms’ batteries once per year

Installing new alarms once every 10 years or as instructed by the manufacturer

If your home has an attached garage, a wood stove or a fuel-fired appliance such as a stove or fireplace, carbon monoxide alarms are also required outside sleeping areas and on each storey of the home.

Installation of carbon monoxide alarms on each storey of the home, where applicable, was added to the Ontario Fire Code as of January 1, 2026.

Visit Ottawa Fire Services for more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, including where to install these alarms in your building and other safety tips.