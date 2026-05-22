Edward Jones named #1 wealth management firm in Canada

(This article was provided by Darryl Metzger, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, Stittsville. Get in touch with Darryl to learn more of how he can help with your financial planning – 1300 Stittsville Main Street, Suite 200, Stittsville, Ontario. Telephone: 613-831-8028. Visit the Edward Jones website at: https://www.edwardjones.ca/ca-en/financial-advisor/darryl-metzger.)

Edward Jones Canada has been named the #1 Wealth Management Firm for satisfaction among advised clients by J.D. Power, marking the firm’s 10th such recognition in 14 years. The independent ranking comes from the 2026 J.D. Power Canada Investor Satisfaction Study, which evaluated 16 advice-based wealth management firms based on direct feedback from thousands of Canadian investors.

This recognition confirms what Edward Jones clients experience daily: a commitment to personalized service, transparent advice, and a client-first approach to comprehensive financial planning.

Best-in-class performance across four key dimensions:

Edward Jones achieved best-in-class performance in four of the seven dimensions measured by J.D. Power:

Trust – Clients feel confident Edward Jones acts in their best interests, keeps commitments, and provides consistent, transparent advice. In an industry where trust is everything, this recognition demonstrates what the firm’s client-first approach delivers.

People – The expertise and accessibility of financial advisors and support teams. Edward Jones financial advisors build deep, personal relationships with clients, taking time to understand their goals, concerns, and dreams rather than simply managing portfolios.

Products Meeting Needs – Financial planning solutions that are well-matched to client goals. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all investment products, Edward Jones focuses on comprehensive financial planning tailored to each client’s unique situation.

Ease of Doing Business – Simplicity and convenience across all interactions. From straightforward communication to accessible service, Edward Jones prioritizes making the advisory relationship work smoothly for clients.

What this recognition means

The J.D. Power study measured satisfaction across seven key dimensions, surveying thousands of Canadian investors about their experiences with wealth management firms. Investors evaluated their firms on Trust, People, Products Meeting Needs, Ease of Doing Business, Account Information, Problem Resolution, and Advice.

Edward Jones’ 10th recognition in 14 years demonstrates consistent excellence and a sustained commitment to putting clients first. This track record reflects the firm’s approach: building long-term relationships, providing comprehensive financial planning, and maintaining transparent communication even when market conditions are challenging.

Edward Jones emphasizes comprehensive financial planning that addresses all areas of a client’s financial life. This approach considers not just investment management, but also tax planning, retirement strategies, risk management, and estate planning — ensuring clients have a complete financial strategy aligned with their life goals.

For Canadians evaluating their current advisory relationship or considering working with a financial advisor for the first time, this independent recognition provides demonstrates what Edward Jones clients already know: when trust, expertise, appropriate solutions, and ease of doing business come together, clients experience true satisfaction in their wealth management partnership.

The study’s findings underscore a fundamental principle: exceptional wealth management isn’t about flashy investment strategies or complex products. It’s about understanding what clients are trying to achieve, acting consistently in their best interests, communicating transparently, and delivering solutions that genuinely meet their needs. That approach has earned Edward Jones recognition as Canada’s #1 Wealth Management Firm for advised investor satisfaction.

Edward Jones, its associates and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your lawyer or qualified tax professional regarding your situation.

Edward Jones received the highest score in the advised segment in the JD Power 2026 Canada Investor Satisfaction Study, which measures the satisfaction of investors who may engage with any financial advisor(s). For JD Power award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.