Why trust matters in wealth management

(This article was provided by Darryl Metzger, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, Stittsville. Get in touch with Darryl to learn more of how he can help with your financial planning – 1300 Stittsville Main Street, Suite 200, Stittsville, Ontario. Telephone: 613-831-8028. Visit the Edward Jones website at: https://www.edwardjones.ca/ca-en/financial-advisor/darryl-metzger.)

When it comes to managing your wealth, the relationship you have with your financial advisor matters just as much as the investments themselves. This has been confirmed by independent research: In the 2026 J.D. Power Canada Wealth Management Satisfaction Study, Edward Jones achieved best-in-class performance in Trust among 16 advice-based firms, demonstrating what thousands of Canadian investors identified as a defining characteristic of exceptional wealth management.

But what does trust really mean in the context of financial advice? It’s more than just believing your advisor has good intentions. True trust is built on several key foundations that should be present in every client-advisor relationship.

Confidence that your advisor acts in your best interests

Trust starts here: the confidence that your advisor is truly putting you first. This means recommendations are based on your goals, risk tolerance, and life circumstances—not what generates the highest commission or meets sales quotas. A trusted advisor asks thoughtful questions about your life, your family, your concerns and your dreams because they genuinely want to understand what you’re trying to achieve.

Transparency in communication

Trusted advisors communicate clearly and honestly. They explain strategies in terms you understand, are upfront about fees and costs, and discuss both opportunities and risks openly. If you find yourself confused by jargon or unclear about why certain recommendations are being made, that’s a warning sign. Your advisor should welcome questions and take time to ensure you understand every decision.

Consistent actions over time

Trust is earned through reliability. A trustworthy advisor demonstrates consistency—following through on commitments, maintaining regular communication, and providing advice that stays aligned with your stated goals over time, not just what might benefit them this quarter. They’re there during market downturns, not just when times are good.

Evaluating your advisory relationship

As you evaluate your current advisory relationship or consider working with a new advisor, ask yourself these essential questions:

Do I feel comfortable asking questions, even if they seem basic? Does my advisor take time to ensure I understand the recommendations being made? Am I confident my advisor is acting in my best interests, even when difficult conversations arise? Does my advisor’s advice remain consistent with my goals over time? Do I feel my advisor genuinely knows me and what I’m trying to achieve?

If you answered no to any of these questions, it might be time to have a conversation — either with your current advisor about your concerns, or with someone new about what a trusted advisory relationship should look like.

Recent independent recognition confirms what many Canadians already know: when trust is present, everything else falls into place. Edward Jones’ best-in-class performance in Trust validates an approach that prioritizes understanding what clients are trying to achieve, acting consistently in their best interests, and maintaining transparent communication.

Remember, wealth management isn’t just about growing your assets. It’s about having a partner you trust to help you navigate life’s financial complexities, make informed decisions, and work toward what truly matters to you and your family. That kind of relationship is built on trust, and trust must be earned every single day.

Edward Jones, its associates and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your lawyer or qualified tax professional regarding your situation.