$17,400 Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant Improves Safe Trail Access at Poole Family Nature Sanctuary

(On hand for the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust funding announcement on November 14, 2025 were: l – r: Don Johnston, Pip Winters, Emily Moynes, Paul Frigon, Georgina Wigley, Stacie Lloyd, Stephen Kotze, MPP John Jordan, Steve Miller, Bob Betcher, Steve Fournier, Christa Lowry, Andrew Dunbar. Photo: MMLT)

On Friday, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP John Jordan met with the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) to celebrate the completion of a project made possible by a $17,400 Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant funded a new parking area and updated signage at Poole Family Nature Sanctuary, just west of Carleton Place. These improvements make it safer for the local community to visit the property, enjoy its trails, and experience the physical and mental health benefits of time spent in nature.

“Once again, Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is to be commended for ensuring our residents can safely access the unparalleled beauty of our riding,” said Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP John Jordan. “Through OTF, our government continues to support your important role in understanding and appreciating the impact of our relationship with nature. Today’s celebration is a shout-out to all ages to bundle up and enjoy the benefits of a hike through our great outdoors”.

The project created an entranceway, culvert, and parking area for 10 vehicles, replacing unsafe roadside parking along Drummond Concession Road 11. A new property sign was also installed to welcome visitors. With these upgrades, visitors can now safely enjoy the property’s two kilometres of interpretive trails, which wind through a diversity of natural landscapes.

“With safe and reliable parking now in place, we’re thrilled to make Poole Family Nature Sanctuary more accessible to the community,” said Stacie Lloyd, Executive Director of MMLT. “Improved access means more people can discover this special place and the value of protecting natural spaces close to home.”

Visitor data from MMLT’s other nature reserves suggests that improved access could increase annual visitation from approximately 250 to over 1,000 in the first year, with potential to exceed 2,000 visitors annually as awareness grows. The project will provide new opportunities for families, walking groups, students, and nature enthusiasts to enjoy time outdoors and connect with the region’s natural heritage.

During the celebration, MMLT acknowledged other local community grants and supporters, including Lanark County, the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Drummond North Elmsley Township, Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, and the Perth & District Community Foundation. MMLT also expressed gratitude to the Poole (White) family for donating this beautiful property in 2018.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a charitable organization that conserves ecologically significant lands in eastern Ontario for the benefit of present and future generations. MMLT provides opportunities for people to connect with nature through guided hikes, educational programs, and community events, helping foster appreciation and stewardship of our natural environment. For more information about the Poole Family Nature Sanctuary and other MMLT properties, visit www.mmlt.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.