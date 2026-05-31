COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Join Councillor Gower for his annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride – more information below. On June 7th, the Stittsville Village Association are hosting the Douglas Sutherland Art in the Park at Village Square Park. Do you know how to avoid tick bites? The Councillor shares just what to do. Upcoming overnight closures on Stittsville Main – dates and times are shared by the Councillor. The fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival, hosted by Councillor Gower is taking place on Saturday, June 20th. Arrests have been made following the May 8th assaults at Stittsville Main and Carp Road. The Councillor also shares information on the traffic snarls on the 417; a Site Plan Control application has been submitted to the City for the Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School; the Granite Ridge stormwater management pond will be receiving maintenance; the Champlain Screening Outreach Program allows eligible individuals without a family doctor living in Eastern Ontario to access cancer screening and appointments can be booked; and the Public Works Big Wheels Expo takes place on Sunday, June 7, at The Ottawa Stadium. Should you require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Art in the Park this weekend!

One of my favourite annual Stittsville events takes place on Sunday. The Douglas Sutherland Stittsville Art in the Park is a free event organized by the Stittsville Village Association and features an eclectic mix of local talent: artisans, crafters, authors and creators, showcasing artwork, photography, handmade crafts, books, sculpture and more. Plus food trucks and live youth entertainment. The event is named after the late Douglas Sutherland, who organized the event over many years.

It takes place at Village Square Park (Abbott @ Stittsville Main) on Sunday, June 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hope to see you there! More information at facebook.com/VillageAssociation

Avoiding ticks and Lyme Disease

Ticks have the potential to spread infections to residents of Ottawa, including Lyme Disease. Here are some tips from Ottawa Public Health on how you can protect yourself:

Apply a Health Canada approved insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing

to exposed skin and clothing Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks to cover exposed skin

Tuck your pants into your socks

Wear light-coloured clothing to spot ticks more easily; this is also appropriate for mosquitoes as they are attracted to darker colours

Stay on the trails when hiking in the woods and other natural areas. Enjoy the mowed/maintained areas in parks and playing fields, while being mindful of tick habitat, such as tall grass and leaf litter.

Do a “full body” check on yourself, your children, and pets. Pay careful attention around your toes, back of the knees, groin, armpits and scalp.

For more information about Lyme disease , visit the OPH website: Insects, Animals and Bites – Ottawa Public Health

Stittsville Main Street overnight closures

A heads up that Stittsville Main Street will be closed between Orville Street and Abbott Street overnight from Sunday, June 7 until Tuesday, June 16, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. A noise by-law exemption has also been issued for this work. (The road will be open at all other times on weekdays and weekends.)

The work is required to complete water and sewer connections for the development at 1518 Stittsville Main Street. The City is allowing the overnight closure to avoid disruptions during the day on weekdays and weekends.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and all local businesses can continue to operate. This will be a disruption so residents are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternate route. More information…

June 12: Discover your ward by bike!

Discover your ward by bike: Stittsville is a FREE, in-person workshop which will take a small group on a guided bike ride around Stittsville Ward on June 12 at 1pm, leaving from Rouncey Park.

Along the way we will stop at different pieces of cycling infrastructure and points of interest and learn all the skills to start planning your own route around your neighbourhood. This ride will cover approximately 5.5km at a slow pace and will make use of a combination of separated cycling infrastructure, on-road cycling infrastructure, and residential streets. The ride route is fairly flat, though there may be some small hills.

Participants will need to bring their own bikes and helmets and will be asked to sign a waiver prior to participation. Register now to reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/discover-your-ward-by-bike-stittsville-tickets-1988908309293

June 20: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

Join us for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street, corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main). The free event showcases Stittsville’s diversity, welcoming newcomers, and promoting new connections with residents. More info about the festival…

Three youths arrested following assault in May

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has arrested three youths in connection with an assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Stittsville Main Street on May 8. The Ottawa Police West Investigations Unit has charged three youths, all under the age of 18, with a combined total of 19 criminal charges, including weapons and assault-related offences. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca .

The sign construction that’s snarling the Queensway

For the past few weeks, Ottawa drivers have experienced very heavy traffic in both directions on the Queensway due to lane changes and reductions in place for installation of a new highway sign. It’s expected to be finished by early July. Here’s some information about what the work entails.

Expansion of Guardian Angels Elementary School

A Site Plan Control application has been submitted by the Ottawa Catholic School Board to build two one-storey additions to Guardian Angels Elementary School on Baywood Drive. More info…

Upcoming Granite Ridge stormwater pond maintenance

The City of Ottawa will be undertaking maintenance work on the Granite Ridge stormwater management (SWM) pond and drainage ditch located at 164 Iber Road and 185 Iber Road, respectively. This work is scheduled to begin this summer and there will be some pathway closures. More info…

Cancer screening: What tests you need, and how to get screened even if you don’t have a family doctor

Cancer screening helps to find cancers earlier when survival is better and treatments are less intensive. In Ontario, there are organised screening programs for four kinds of cancers: cervical, breast, colon and lung. If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can access cancer screening through the one-of-a-kind Champlain Screening Outreach program, a collaboration between The Ottawa Hospital and the Champlain Regional Cancer Program. More information: www.ottawahospital.on.ca/en/cancerscreening

June 7: Public Works Big Wheels Expo

Celebrate National Public Works Week at the Public Works Big Wheels Expo! Sunday, June 7, at The Ottawa Stadium (home of the Ottawa Titans). A sensory‑friendly hour runs from 9:00–9:30 am, followed by the main event from 9:30 am–12:30 pm. Explore big trucks and equipment, meet Public Works, Infrastructure, and Water Services staff, and enjoy hands‑on fun for all ages. Free admission.