Kindness and a little leg work sees wallet returned to owner

Recently, Kyra found a wallet at a Stittsville business. With the business owner not wanting to be responsible for holding onto the wallet, she began to search through it to see if she could find an address allowing her to return the wallet to its owner. But no luck on this front.

She had a name only, no phone numbers nor an address on any of the contents. Her only clue was the fact that the person was a nurse at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) on an ID card.

So Kyra took up the challenge of tracking the owner down. Knowing a friend who worked at TOH, Kyra got in touch to see if she had access to the phone records. Yes, she did, and could search. It took a few days, but finally her work turned out in a positive way. She had found a telephone number of the owner.

Kyra followed up and the owner who was so happy that her wallet had been found and that someone would take the time to ensure it was returned. As an aside, the owner hadn’t realized it was missing.

This simple act of kindness illustrates that there is always kindness around us – especially in our community of Stittsville.