June news and events at the Stittsville Library Branch

Every month at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library you will discover something new – not only in the books section. There are in-person programs offered for teens; adults; young or new mothers; a seniors program; and workshops to keep residents entertained during the run-up to summer. These are just a few of the services and programs offered at your local library – drop in and discover more at the Stittsville Branch today.

For the month of June, the Ottawa West Arts Association are sharing various pieces of art created by their members on the Art Space Wall at the library. The art display is entitled, ‘Colour’. Drop by the art display to view the artistic talent shared by Stittsville and area residents.

Ottawa Public Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark our programs listing webpage for your convenience.

“No More Silent Battles” Documentary Screening and Virtual Q&A with Dr. Jenny Ingram – Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 10:30am – 12:00pm (Registration is required)

Join us for a screening of the powerful documentary that shines a light on the growing crisis of dementia care in Canada. The documentary follows the deeply personal journeys of four families as they navigate a bureaucratic and confusing home care system. It exposes the silent battles that caregivers must wage to get the help they need.

Following the viewing, we will welcome Dr. Jenny Ingram – Director/Producer for a virtual Q&A. Dr. Ingram is a widely respected medical specialist and has been a trailblazer in Geriatric Medicine and seniors’ care throughout her career.

Protecting Your PC – Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 1:00pm – 3:30pm (Registration is required)

Chris Taylor, President of the Ottawa PC Users’ Group (OPCUG) will show you the simple steps you need to keep your PC safe from hacking, viruses and phishing attacks. And best of all, it can all be done for free!

Planner and Journal Meet-up – Saturday, July 4, 2026 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm (Registration is required)

If you love journalling, bullet journalling, art journalling, or doodling in planners, come meet like-minded folks at the Stittsville branch! Bring your own notebooks and any of your own stationery. Some supplies (like stationery, art supplies, stickers, washi tape, etc.) will be provided.

Summer Reading Club program registration for kids begins on Monday, June 8 at 10:00am.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!