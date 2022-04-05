Car thefts in Stittsville lead to six arrests

This past week, 6 individuals have been arrested following two incidents of attempted car theft.

The first incident occurred at approximately 2:00 am on March 30th, 2022, when a witness (on Caribou Avenue) called the police because they suspected that someone was attempting to steal their neighbour’s Lexus SUV.

Luckily, the police were able to track down the stolen vehicle on Highway 417, where they were able to arrest the suspect and retrieve the vehicle.

The second incident occurred on April 4th, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am when a witness reported that someone was inside of their Jeep Cherokee.

The perpetrator was not successful in their attempt, and promptly fled the scene in an escape vehicle before police had arrived.

The police were fortunately able to locate the vehicle on Terry Fox Drive, where they arrested the suspect as well as the driver and three other passengers.

Police suspect that the 6 people that have been arrested may have been working with organized auto theft rings.

As the investigation continues, the Ottawa Police remind Stittsville residents to keep their cars locked and take all necessary precautions to keep their vehicles safe.

(Many stolen cars are found in shipping containers to be sent out of the country.)

If you have any information on these incidents, please contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.

Additionally, you can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free number at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.