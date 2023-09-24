COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Through his weekly updates provided to Stittsville Central, Councillor Gower keeps the residents of Stittsville informed on various City municipal and local activities that are taking place in our community. This week, residents can honour the survivors of residential schools on September 30 on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Councillor is hosting a Seniors’ Day Tea at Hazeldean Gardens and invites seniors to attend. He provides an update on the Carp Road landfill, planting of trees this fall, the long range financial plan on the City’s transit and other City Hall news. The historical railway panels are being unveiled on October 4 and the Red Cross is hosting an Emergency Preparedness workshop on October 12. If you need assistance on City issues, do get in touch with Councillor Gower.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a time to honour survivors of residential schools and the children who never returned home, their families and communities, and to ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

This is Truth and Reconciliation Week, and we encourage everyone to participate in one or more of the many learning opportunities and events happening over the next several days. Click here for more…

Councillor Glen’s Seniors Day Tea

I hope you can join us at Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Residence on Sunday, October 1, 2023 to celebrate Seniors Day. Drop in and enjoy light refreshments and learn about services for seniors in our community. This drop-in event will run from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Free/no registration required. Hazeldean Gardens is located at 6130 Hazeldean Road near Stittsville Main Street. Free parking is available on-site. Served by OC Transpo Route 61.

NOTEBOOK: An update on the Carp Road landfill

On Tuesday, Ottawa’s environment committee approved a number of changes to curbside waste collection to be rolled out starting in 2026, including:

Leaf and yard waste will be collected separately from Green Bin (but on the same day)

The collection schedule will change from five days a week to four (Monday to Thursday) which could mean a new pick-up day for some residents.

Diversion of up to 60,000 tonnes of garbage per year from the Trail Waste Facility landfill to two private landfills, including the Carp Road landfill in the west end.

Read more…

Fall tree planting update

The City plans to plan nearly 600 trees this fall including tree planting in parks, at City facilities, and along streets through Forestry Services’ lifecycle tree planting programs. Read more…

Adapting the City’s transit long range financial plan

Last week City staff presented an important update on the transit long range financial plan. After enduring two years of economic impacts due to pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, there are substantial financial pressures on our transit services. Read more…

More this week from City Hall

Unveiling of the Stittsville Railway Historical Panels

Join us on October 4 at 5pm for an unveiling of the historical panels at Bradley Square. Bradley Square is located on the Trans Canada Trail next to Ritual Coffee, just west of Stittsville Main Street. More info…

Emergency Preparedness Workshop

Join us October 12 for an emergency preparedness workshop for residents of Stittsville. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. More info & registration…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower