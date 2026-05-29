Doug Sutherland’s Art in the Park returns to Village Square Park

To carry on the legacy of Douglas Sutherland’s event, join the Stittsville Village Association and its volunteers at the Doug Sutherland Art in the Park. The annual Arts in the Park is once again returning to Village Square Park on Sunday, June 7, 2026 from 9:00am – 3:00pm. This event promises to be a day of cultural appreciation and enjoyment. Doug Sutherland Art in the Park is named in honour of Doug Sutherland who had organized this special event for over six years and passed away suddenly on February 28, 2020 and the Stittsville Village Association ensures that his legacy continues.

Denise Lee has been instrumental in organizing the events and vendors and is pleased to see so many returning. There will be local artisans displaying their eclectic mix of pottery, weaving and clothing. Authors will be on-site with their books and readings. Music and a kids talent show. The aerial performers are returning. Hungry? Food trucks will be on hand to satisfy your every taste bud. There will be activities for the kids such as street chalk art and so much more.

There will be an eclectic blend of artists, authors, artisans, food and entertainment – come out with your family and enjoy a day of cultural appreciation in your community with the Stittsville Village Association.