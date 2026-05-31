Kitchen fire on Liard Street in Stittsville

On May 31st, Ottawa Fire Services received a 911 call at 9:10am informing them of a kitchen fire in the 200 block of Liard Street in Stittsville. When firefighters arrived, there was visible smoke at the front of the house. At 9:14am, they declared a working fire and asked that additional resources be brought to the scene.

After initiating a fast attack and installing a hose line inside the structure, the firefighters searched the interior of the home and found no occupants present.

At 9:25am, the fire was declared under control and highly pressurized fans were used to remove the residual smoke out of the home.

The air quality was monitored and when confirmed to be safe, the residents were allowed to re-enter their home.

Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters, the fire was extinguished and contained to the area where the fire started before it could spread.