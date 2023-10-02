COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The summer season is continuing with warmer than normal temperatures and with a sunny October 1st, Councillor Gower held his Seniors’ Day Tea at Hazeldean Gardens in the outside garden. There were a good number of vendors providing helpful information for seniors in our community who attended. Councillor Glen fills residents in this week on the start of construction in late September/early October for the Village Square Park playground renewal; there is information on the O-Train expansion; parking around school zones during drop-off and pick-up times; and, an upcoming emergency preparedness workshop for residents hosted by the Canadian Red Cross.

Village Square Park playground renewal

We’re excited to share that construction is starting for the Village Square Park playground renewal. This is a unique and special park for Stittsville residents. The existing playground was built with community involvement in 1996 as part of the creation of Village Square Park on the site of the old Stittsville train station. Sadly, the playground is at the end of its lifespan, and the City is replacing the play structures and redoing the landscaping of the play area to meet current accessibility and safety standards.

The design and consultation for the park renewal started in late 2020 and involved extensive feedback and engagement with residents. Your feedback has been clear: You want to keep the train theme, and you would like a park design that is special and distinctive from other parks in the area. Click here for info about the new design and construction…

Light Rail Sub-Committee hears O-Train expansion update

Last week, the City’s Light Rail Sub-Committee received a detailed presentation on construction activity for the three O-Train extension projects and a status update on the work being done by the City to address the recommendations in the Ottawa LRT Public Inquiry Action Plan.

O-Train Lines 2 and 4 to the south are progressing well, with station construction nearing completion. Works along the alignment include communications equipment installation, station occupancy approvals, and ongoing construction of park & ride facilities. The latest timeline would see an opening in Spring 2024.

A status update on the 103 recommendations in the Ottawa LRT Public Inquiry Action Plan was given; this update identifies progress on the 95 recommendations which lie within the City’s power to action. The remaining eight recommendations lie within the jurisdiction of the provincial and federal governments. Staff expect to have approximately 75 of the 95 recommendations fully completed by the end of 2023, with the remaining substantially complete or fully incorporated into ongoing work or processes. Read more…

School drop-off and pick-up times in Stittsville

We are seeing a higher volume of vehicles near schools this fall, in part due to the ongoing OSTA bus shortage. Until that problem is resolved, we’re asking all residents to avoid driving in and around school zones if you can. Here’s a list of local school drop-off and pick-up times…

Emergency Preparedness Workshop

Join us October 12 for an emergency preparedness workshop for residents of Stittsville. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. More info & registration…

