COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It’s 2024 and Councillor Gower shares his first Community Notes of the year. There are many outdoor activities provided by the City and in our community – the Councillor shares where you can have some fun now that the snow has arrived. Don’t get caught parking on the street during winter parking bans – use the link below to sign-up for alerts. It’s VUT time again this year – complete the form at the link below now to avoid a $250 late fee. Engage Ottawa wants to hear your thoughts on Commemorative Naming – you have the opportunity to provide your feedback at the link below. Provide your input to the Metric Park design at the link provided below. The Councillor also provides updates on the service provided by OC Transpo from route changes to the O-Train.

Happy New Year!

I hope everyone had a chance to rest and reset over the Christmas break. It’s great to finally see some snow on the ground, and with that snow comes the return of outdoor winter activities.

Outdoor rinks: This year we have 14 outdoor rinks in Stittsville, each one maintained 100% by community volunteers. If you’d like to help out with snow clearing, flooding, maintenance or programming at these rinks, please contact our team at glen.gower@ottawa.ca and we’ll connect you with the rink operators. Thanks to all of the helpers who help keep these rinks in great shape throughout the winter!

Note: Skating is not permitted on stormwater ponds.

The City of Ottawa also operates several outdoor refrigerated rinks including the Rink of Dreams at City Hall, the skating court at Lansdowne Park, the Ben Franklin Place skating rink in Centrepointe, and the Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink in Cantebury. More info…

Amberwood Village: Walk along groomed trails, snowshoe, or cross-country ski on the snow-covered Amberwood golf course. Activities are free for everyone and you can enjoy a warm meal or beverage at ALE restaurant when you’re done. More info…

Cross-country skiing: Besides the Amberwood golf course, I’m a big fan of the nearby Greenbelt trails and Ottawa Winter Trail network.

Tobogganing (sledding): Check out a list of local hills at ottawa.ca

Indoor skating: City rec centres offer free public and family skating sessions for children and youth, aged 17 and under, and accompanying adults, as part of the Play Free program. (Fees still apply for specialty skates such as shinny hockey games, pick-up hockey games and figure skating.) View locations and schedules here…

Shovelling: Winter’s unofficial sport can be risky. Motionworks Physiotherapy has a great page with tips about how to shovel safely and avoid injuries.

For older adults and people with disabilities, the City of Ottawa has programs available to assist with snow clearing. Click here for details…

What are your favourite winter activities in Stittsville? Let us know: glen.gower@ottawa.ca

Sign up for winter parking alerts

Between November 15 and April 1, the City may declare a Winter Weather Parking Ban for inclement weather including freezing rain or when Environment Canada forecasts 7 cm or more of snow in the Ottawa area. This includes any forecast for a range of snow more than 7 cm, such as 5 to 10 cm. When a winter weather parking ban is called, the City issues a special advisory to the local media and posts it on ottawa.ca. Sign up for email alerts here…

Complete your Vacant Unit Tax declaration before March 21

It’s time for Ottawa homeowners to complete their online Vacant Unit Tax (VUT) forms at ottawa.ca/vut for each residential property they own before the March 21 deadline. A $250 late fee will be applied to all declarations filed after the deadline. More info…

The intent of the VUT is to help address Ottawa’s current housing supply shortage. It acts as an incentive for residential owners to either rent or sell vacant properties, adding more units helps stabilize and lower marke tprices and rents. Revenues generated from VUT will go directly to City’s budget for constructing more affordable and supportive housing.

Tell us what you think about commemorative naming

Over 350 streets, parks, and facilities across Ottawa bear the names of individuals who made extraordinary contributions to the city and its residents. The current Commemorative Naming Program has been in place for the past 20 years. The City is seeking your input to modernize a policy that aligns with Ottawa’s values. To get involved, complete an online survey on Engage Ottawa to share your feedback on the Commemorative Naming Program and help shape a revised policy that will contribute to Ottawa’s legacy for generations to come.

Metric Park concept design

The City of Ottawa is seeking your input on a new park in the Trail View subdivision in Stittsville. With about 0.84 hectares, Metric Park is planned to be located at the intersection of Metric Circle and Axel crescent near Terry Fox Drive. More information…

UPDATE: Draft route maps for OC Transpo’s network realignment

OC Transpo is getting closer to finalizing the the bus route changes coming in 2024. They’ve shared an updated reference document showing the current status of all the proposed new routes. The latest document reflects changes made since last fall, based on feedback from residents and councillors. See the new maps here…

More OC Transpo updates:

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower