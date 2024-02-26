COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower is sharing news and updates on Stittsville meetings, openings, a survey and more. The Stittsville Village Association is holding their annual general meeting on February 28th; the Stittsville Youth Community Centre, hosted by Stittsville Kiwanis, is opening at Frederick Banting Alternative School on February 29th; there is also an introductory open house taking place for the W4 Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood on February 29th. The Councillor also asks residents to nominate someone you know who is a dedicated volunteer and who has contributed selflessly to our community. Don’t overlook completing the Solid Waste Master Plan survey. A zoning by-law amendment application for 6171 Hazeldean Road was received by the City this week (details below). And, if you need assistance for a Municipal issue, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Councillor.

Stittsville Village Association Annual General Meeting

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) is holding their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, February 28 at 7:00pm at Hazeldean Gardens (6130 Hazldean Road). They’ll be recapping their events and activities over the past year, and looking ahead what’s coming in 2024.

The SVA organizes a number of community events including the Parade of Lights, Arts in the Park and Canada Day in Stittsville. They’re always looking for volunteers to get involved and help make a difference in the community.

If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity or you’d like to learn more about what’s happening in Stittsville, drop by the meeting on the 28th or contact stittsvillevillage@gmail.com for more information.

February 29: Stittsville Youth Centre Opening

The Stittsville Youth Centre provides a place for youth (grades 9 through 12) to safely gather, socialize, relax, and make new friends. There is no cost! The centre will be open weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 2nd floor of Frederick Banting High School at 1453 Stittsville Main Street. We hope to see you there! For more information or if you would like to volunteer to help out with this great initiative, please contact: glynn.kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca.

Take the garbage survey

There’s still time to share your thoughts about Ottawa’s draft Solid Waste Master Plan. Ottawa’s vision is to be a zero-waste city. And yet, more than half of what we throw in the garbage could be recycled or composted. We need a plan that can stand up to challenges such as climate change and a landfill that is filling up fast. An online survey lets you weigh in on issues such as landfill vs. incineration; reduction and re-use of waste; curbside pick-up options; and lots more. Visit Engage Ottawa to take a survey and register to participate in a virtual information session or an in-person open house.

2024 Stittsville Volunteer Awards: Call for nominations

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. Deadline to nominate is April 26, 2024 and the awards celebration will take place on May 30. Click here for more information…

Stittsville South – Notice of Future Neighbourhood Study and Open House #1

The City, in collaboration with landowners of properties identified as “W4 Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood”, are undertaking a planning and engineering study to provide for the development of this new neighbourhood. This study will inform an Official Plan amendment to allow for this new development as part of an integrated planning, urban design and infrastructure engineering process. To kick off this process, an introductory open house is being held on February 29, 2024 at the CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Click here for more information…

UPDATE: Zoning by-law amendment for 6171 Hazeldean

The City of Ottawa received a subdivision and zoning by-law amendment application for 6171 Hazeldean Road in October 2020. The development would include a mix of singles, townhomes, and semi-detached homes, a large community park, a 9-storey mixed use building, and low-rise apartments. Planning staff approved the draft plan of subdivision but the zoning by-law amendment remains outstanding. This month, the City received an additional zoning amendment request from the applicant to reduce the parking for the four-storey low-rise apartment block fronting Hazeldean. Click here for more information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower