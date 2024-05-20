COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor shares the 12 projects that will receive funding through the Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program. Mark your calendar for these events: the re-opening ceremony at Village Square Park on May 26th and June 13 for the Community and Policing discussion with Ottawa Police Services; as well, the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival is taking place on June 15. Reminders that Robert Grant & Haliburton will be closed on May 25 and 26 for construction work, as well, the road resurfacing date for Lazy Nol and Cloverloft has been changed to now start on June 10. The Forest Creek Park pathway is undergoing work for about four weeks. Good news with the hot weather finally arriving, the Splash Pads are now open, with the exception of Deer Run Park. Neptune Technology Group are replace small water meters and are under contract with the City. OC Transpo’s Transit Job Fair is coming up on May 25.

Stittsville Community Micro-Grants

We’re excited to announce the first recipients of the Stittsville Community Micro-Grant. Nearly 30 organizations applied, and we selected 12 projects and activities to receive grants of $100 and $200 each. The goal of this program is to encourage more activities that bring our Stittsville community together. Thank you to everyone who applied. You can see the full list of recipients here…

THIS SUNDAY! Village Square Park Playground Reopening

Join us on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Village Square Park for the official reopening of the playground. In 1996, Village Square Park was built on the site of the old Stittsville train station. A significant symbol to the past and future of this community, the playground now features a new train, celebrating the final VIA Rail train passing through the station in 1990. We’ll have a balloon artist and freezies too! The park is located at 6000 Abbott St East in Stittsville. More info here…

Councillor Chat: Community safety and policing on June 13

We’re hosting a discussion with the Ottawa Police to highlight their new community policing initiative, which aims to enhance community safety through proactive policing initiatives and community engagement. Join us and share your questions and concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville. Thursday, June 13 at 7:00pm, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/councillor-chat-community-safety-and-policing-tickets-891779996977

Road closure: Robert Grant & Haliburton (May 25-26)

Part of Robert Grant Avenue and Haliburton Heights will be closed to traffic on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 due to construction work. Robert Grant Avenue will be closed in both directions between Cope Drive and Fernbank, and Haliburton Heights will be closed from Robert Grant to Shinny Avenue. (Local access for residents on Franchise Private will be maintained.) More information…

Road resurfacing: Lazy Nol and Cloverloft

The start date for road resurfacing on Lazy Nol and Cloverloft has been pushed back to June 10. The road will remain open to traffic, and lane closures are expected. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic through the site. Weekend work is anticipated for all locations, and traffic interruptions may also be experienced due to flagging operations. Parking will be removed on both roadways during the weekday working hours, Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. More information…

Forest Creek Park pathway rehabilitation

Work started this week on rehabilitation of the pathway at Forest Creek Park, and is expected to take about four weeks to complete. Parts of the park may be closed to residents for safety during the work. Thank you for your co-operation!

Splash pads are open!

Most of the 98 splash pads across the city in Stittsville, with the exception of sites where winter weather impacts have required additional repairs. Deer Run Park in Stittsville remains temporarily closed for repairs but all other splash pads in our community are up and running. ee a map of all splash pads in Ottawa here…

Water meter replacement program

We’ve had a few questions recently about the City’s small meter replacement project with Neptune. It’s a legit program. The City has contracted Neptune Technology Group to replace small water meters with new high-resolution meters in Ottawa residences. There is no charge to customers for the replacement. When Neptune Technology Group is in your community, you will receive information at your home that prompts you to book an appointment that is convenient for you. Note that the City’s small water replacement program does not call residents to book appointments. More info at ottawa.ca…

2024 Transit Job Fair taking place Saturday, May 25

Join OC Transpo for its second annual Transit Job Fair taking place on Saturday, May 25, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Greenboro Station, Park & Ride. This year, OC Transpo is hiring more than 500 new staff members, including bus operators, licensed mechanics, special constables, garage supervisors and more. If you are looking for a rewarding career in public transit that offers excellent benefits, a comprehensive pension plan and career growth opportunities, you don’t want to miss this event! For details, visit octranspo.com/jobs.

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re now less than month away from the third edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival! Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Call 613-580-2476 or email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower