COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week Councillor Gower is encouraging everyone to pump up those tires and get on your bike to join him in participating in Let’s Bike Month – track your miles, you could win some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses. Ottawa has applied for funding to pay for safety infrastructure in several school zones across Ottawa, including many in Stittsville. Ottawa’s Play Free program offers free drop-in recreation activities for children and youth aged 17 and under with an adult. The Councillor extend sincere appreciation to sponsors for the June 20th Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. Don’t forget that Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 is an opportunity to set items by the curbside for Giveaway Weekend. A Site Plan Control application for the construction of six residential buildings at 319 Huntmar Drive has been received by the City. The Environment and Climate Change Committee approved a new pilot rebate stream under the City’s Rain Ready Ottawa program. Steps have been taken by the Planning and Housing Committee to speed up new home construction in Ottawa. If you require any assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Let’s Bike Ottawa starts June 1

Once again this year, I’m participating in Let’s Bike Ottawa, and I’ve set up a group for Stittsville residents to join in as well.

Go to letsbike.ca to sign up, and join “Team Stittsville”. It’s free to participate, and logging your bike journeys throughout the month of June gives you the opportunity to win daily prizes donated by local businesses.

Organized by EnviroCentre, Let’s Bike Month encourages people to bike for transportation and track the environmental impact of cycling instead of driving. Whether you already bike everywhere or want to try for the very first time, everyone is welcome to join.

Stittsville events during the month include:

June 12: Discover your ward by bike! (registration is open now!)

(registration is open now!) June 28: Stittsville Family Bike Ride (details to come!)

Proposed “speed cushions” and more near local schools

Last fall, the Ontario Government banned the use of Automated Speed Enforcement (speed cameras) anywhere in the province, including school zones. As a replacement, they’ve created a new “Road Safety Initiatives Fund (RSIF)” with $210-million for municipalities to increase road safety in school zones and community safety zones where cameras were previously located. Cities can apply to use this funding for things like speed bumps, raised crosswalks, roundabouts, and signage. Ottawa has applied for funding to pay for safety infrastructure in several school zones across Ottawa, including many in Stittsville. More info…

Free recreation for families

Ottawa’s Play Free program offers free drop-in recreation activities for children and youth aged 17 and under, along with accompanying adults, at City of Ottawa facilities. It’s about removing financial barriers and making it easier for families to access swimming, skating and gym activities in their own communities. Here’s what’s included in 2026 for your children and youth aged 17 and under, along with accompanying adults. Activities include swimming, a variety of gymnasium sports, skating, and more. More info…

June 20: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

As we look forward to the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on June 20, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our sponsors for their generous support. Their commitment helps bring this celebration to life, showcasing the rich diversity of our community, welcoming newcomers, and creating meaningful opportunities for connection. Because of their support, we are able to continue building an event that reflects the vibrant, inclusive spirit of Stittsville. More info about the festival…

Giveaway Weekend is back!

The City of Ottawa is on a mission to reduce waste by encouraging repair and reuse—and to support that, we’re bringing back Giveaway Weekend! Join the city-wide treasure hunt on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. Place your gently used, unwanted items at the curb with our multilingual free sign and let someone else give them a second life. More info…

319 Huntmar: Site Plan Control application

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control application for the construction of six residential buildings at 319 Huntmar Drive, between Tanger Outlets and the Queensway. Feedmill Creek runs along the north side of the property. More info…

Committee expands Rain Ready Ottawa

The Environment and Climate Change Committee approved a new pilot rebate stream under the City’s Rain Ready Ottawa program to help residents and multi-residential housing providers better manage rainwater and reduce flooding risks. More info…

Committee takes steps to speed up new home construction in Ottawa

Right now, an area must have water, sewer and stormwater systems fully in place before the City can approve a subdivision layout. This step, called draft approval, is needed before construction can begin. The change approved by Committee would allow earlier approvals, but only when there is clear evidence the required infrastructure will be ready on time. More info…