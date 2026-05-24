Warmer weather drew many to weekend fundraisers and the Goulbourn Museum

Took a little trip down Stittsville Main to check out some of the events that took place on Saturday, May 23rd. There is always something going on in Stittsville, especially at this time of the year when the weather is more pleasant.

First stop was at Frederick Banting Alternative High School where the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society was calling all gardeners and plant enthusiasts to their annual spring plant sale. The school and society have teamed up to hold this second annual plant sale on the school property with a number of students helping out.

You could find a great assortment of annuals, perennials, herbs, and vegetables. Prices for plants were $2.00 and up. There was also a selection of gardening books, supplies, decorations and garden treasures, all individually priced. Master Gardener Lee Boltwood was also on hand to answer your gardening questions.

Next, it was a visit to the St. Thomas Anglican Church for their annual yard sale. There was coffee, tea, books galore, toys and movies and so much more. Plants and gardening treasures in mind, you never knew what you might find with lots to choose from. Seeking a keyboard or two? Need a blender? Craft supplies? Household items? There was a large selection of kitchen items, art and glassware for those looking for that perfect ‘shot’ glass as one customer was searching for. Don’t ask why.

And just down the road, the Stittsville United Church were also holding their yard sale. They had a bonus, a contest for the best date square. Oh so good!

You could find that perfect item you’ve been searching for. They had clothing, handmade carvings, summer gear, electronics and everything under the sun. It was great to drop by for the good deals and the item you may have been looking for.

Over at Goulbourn Museum it was Cleaning the Capital day and the volunteers, staff and board members were kept busy tidying up the yard and planting flowers and plants.

A number of people dropped off plants to share in the gardens with some arriving as we were leaving. It was a day of teamwork with many residents coming out to help and to donate some time to the Museum. From blowing debris into piles, filling bags, planting, pruning and raking, it was a day filled with fun and feeling good after the work was done.