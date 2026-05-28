Three youths arrested following assault in Stittsville – facing a combined 19 criminal charges

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has arrested three youths in connection with an assault that occurred in a plaza parking lot in the 1200 block of Stittsville Main Street.

On May 8, 2026, at approximately 9:39 p.m., frontline officers responded to reports of an assault in progress. On scene, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred between several involved parties.

Officers located three victims, all under the age of 18, who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In their May 28th press release, the Ottawa Police West Investigations Unit said that they have “charged three youths, all under the age of 18, with a combined total of 19 criminal charges, including weapons and assault-related offences.”

The charged individuals cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.