COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed – where does the time go. This week Councillor Gower is encouraging everyone to pump up those tires and get on your bike to join Let’s Bike Month in tracking your miles – you could win some fantastic prizes. Thanks to some Waste Management funding, the Village Square Park was re-opened on May 26 with its newly constructed train modelled play structure. We hope you have marked your calendar for a celebratory evening hosted by Councillor Gower on May 30th when all of Stittsville’s dedicated volunteers will be honoured. If you have concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville make sure to register for the June 13th Councillor Chat. The Family Bike Ride on June 9th is now full. Another exciting event to attend, participate in or share your culture is approaching quickly – the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival – on June 15th. The Councillor also shares information on the situation about grass cutting in Stittsville. Don’t forget to get with his office if you need assistance with an issue.

June is Let’s Bike Month in Ottawa, run by EnviroCentre

Whether it’s for commuting, running errands, training or just for fun, you can track your rides and see the impact a bike ride can have on our planet. Registered participants are eligible for thousands of dollars worth of prizes throughout the month.

How to participate:

Sign up and join Team Stittsville to track your rides with us.

Log your bike rides and see the impact you make by choosing to bike.

Participate in free workshops or events.

For more information, visit letsbike.ca.

I participate in this event every year and find it’s a great motivator to get on my bike and stay active. Once I get into the “bike habit”, I keep cycling throughout the summer and fall. A great way to stay active… and save on gas!

Village Square Park Playground Reopening

Thanks to everyone who joined us at Village Square Park today as we celebrated the re-opening of the new train play structure. Village Square Park is located on the site of the community’s former train station. Trains rolled through Stittsville, from 1870-1990. The new park keeps the popular train theme with a new water tower and a replica VIA Rail train, plus a sand play area and landscaping.

The project was funded in part by Waste Management through the Host Community Fund. A big thank you to Wayne French from Waste Management who joined us at the event. Click here for more photos from the event…

Join us at the Stittsville Volunteer Awards on May 30

For more than thirty years, this award ceremony has been an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate individuals and organizations who help make our community thrive. We hope you can join us as we celebrate this year’s nominees in six categories. Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 7:00pm-8:00pm at Johnny Leroux Arena.

Councillor Chat: Community safety and policing (June 13)

We’re hosting a discussion with the Ottawa Police to highlight their new community policing initiative, which aims to enhance community safety through proactive policing initiatives and community engagement. Join us and share your questions and concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville. Thursday, June 13 at 7:00pm, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/councillor-chat-community-safety-and-policing-tickets-891779996977

June 9: Family Bike Ride

Registration is now full for our 3rd Annual Family Bike Ride! Thank you to everyone who has signed up and we’re looking forward to seeing you on the ride!

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re now less than month away from the third edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival! Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Call 613-580-2476 or email: glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

A note on grass cutting

We’ve heard from many of you about long grass on fields and along roadways, and no it’s not normal. A combination of equipment issues, a staffing shortage, and rain early in the season is slowing down the work. Crews are out there getting caught up and making solid progress.

If you see an area that needs attention, please send a service request by emailing 311@ottawa.ca or calling 3-1-1. It’s the fastest way to alert city staff to get the job done.

For your reference, here’s the city’s standard for grass maintenance:

Parks: We cut grass in our parks every seven to 14 days. Issues that could affect our level of service include weather, grass growth rate, soil conditions, staffing or vehicle levels, emergency responses and park type. Regular mowing is good for the health of the turf making it denser, discouraging weeds. We aim to keep grass height in our parks between 60 and 75 and never more than 100 millimetres unless the area is in a designated naturalization area.

Sports fields: We maintain the turfgrass in our 529 sports fields and 328 ball diamonds every three to seven days. The same issues listed above can affect our schedules for sports fields as well. Sport fields also have designations based on the events and activities they usually attract. Regular mowing creates safer playing conditions on our fields. We aim to keep our sports fields’ grass at a height of 60 millimetres with a maximum height of 80 to 90 millimetres.

Naturalization: Designated naturalized areas reduce the amount of turf we mow in various City parks and other green spaces. We typically mow naturalized areas one to two times a year to control invasive species and other vegetation control. These bio-diverse habitats slow and help to filter surface water run-off while creating homes for birds, butterflies and other wildlife. It also helps us improve the maintenance of the areas we do mow. Mowing in naturalized areas still occurs along vehicular, cycling or pedestrian corridors to define sight lines.

Roadside: We cut grass along our roadsides between five to eight times a year. This is to maintain safe sightlines along roads, paths and sidewalks. Residents are reminded of requirements of Use and Care of Roads By-Law, particularly the section which covers residents’ responsibility for cutting the grass and weeds on the boulevard abutting the owner’s land.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower