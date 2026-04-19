COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It appears that winter doesn’t want give in yet as we swing from warmer temperatures then back to cold. This week Councillor Gower is keeping you up-to-date by providing information with a speed camera update, and sharing speed bump and speed indicator locations in Stittsville. May 22nd is Earth Day and there are two events taking place in which residents can participate: an Earth Day Clean-up and an All About Turtles Forum. Join Councillor Gower for another informative Jane’s Walk on May 2nd to hear about the “Stories of Stittsville Main Street”. Register at the link below as space is limited. The new Spring schedule is out for OC Transpo. A proposed by‑law has been approved by the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee and the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee for a Safe Access to Social Infrastructure By-law. A Site Plan Control application for 37 Wildpine Court has been received by the City. The Councillor shares the reason provided by Ottawa Hydro behind the recent power outage in Stittsville and area. Canada Post is discontinuing its door-to-door service, but the ‘K2S’ postal code is not in the first round of changes. Street sweeping by the City is ongoing and it would be helpful if residents don’t park on the road when they see the sweepers in their neighbourhood. The Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival is quickly approaching and volunteers and exhibitors are required – see below as to how you can participate. As always, if you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Speed camera update

When the Provincial government banned Automated Speed Enforcement (speed radar cameras) last fall, we all predicted an increase in speeding. New data confirms that’s exactly what has happened.

City staff measured before-and-after speeds at the eight original speed camera locations in Ottawa:

Before the cameras were removed, 87% of drivers followed the speed limit in school zones.

One week after they were removed, compliance fell to 62%.

12 weeks after they were removed, compliance was at 41%.

More speed = less safety. Last week on Heron Road, a vehicle was going so fast that it flipped over. Here in Stittsville, police caught a driver travelling at 78 km/h on Abbott Street, in a 40 km/h school zone. Both locations previously had speed cameras.

What about speed bumps? The City will be installing speed bumps in several school zones in Stittsville where the cameras were removed, including near Sacred Heart, St. Stephen’s and Paul Desmarais. (They can’t be installed on Stittsville Main in front of Holy Spirit because it’s a major roadway.) We are also adding speed indicators along Cope Street in front of the three schools: Shingwàkons, St. Bernadette, and Maplewood.

Why haven’t speed bumps been installed yet? First, they can’t be installed during the winter months. And although the provincial government has said they are providing funding for the speed bumps, there’s a convoluted application and approval process through the Ministry of Transportation that is stalling the process. We’re going to discuss this at committee on Thursday and I’m working with my council colleagues to get the safety measures installed ASAP.

How you can help:

Follow the posted speed limit at all times.

Put your phone away and pay attention while you are driving.

Obey all “No Parking” and “No Stopping” signage.

If you can, avoid driving near school zones during pick-up and drop-off times.

Related:

Earth Day in Stittsville

April 22 is Earth Day! There are two events planned in our community:

Earth Day cleanup. Join my team and the Rotary Club at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park (1751 Stittsville Main Street) starting at 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information… All About Turtles Forum. Friends of Stittsville Wetlands will host their second annual community forum featuring expert speakers from the Canadian Wildlife Federation and the Friends of Carp Hills. The forum aims to build momentum for a Stittsville‑based turtle conservation program and inspire collective action. It starts at 7:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (2 Mulkins Street). More information…

MAY 2: Jane’s Walk on Stittsville Main Street

I’m hosting another walk this year on Stittsville Main Street on Saturday, May 2 at 4:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Stories of Stittsville Main Street” and we’ll explore how the function of Stittsville Main Street has changed over time through stories about its history, familiar landmarks, and distinctive architecture. Spaces are limited and registration is recommended to help us plan: https://www.janeswalkottawa.ca/en/walks/janes-walk-ottawa-gatineau-2026/22117.

Jane’s Walk is a pedestrian-focused event that improves urban literacy by offering insights into local history, planning, design, and civic engagement through the simple act of walking and observing. Registration is also open for walks planned all over Ottawa from May 1-3, 2026. Check out the Jane’s Walk web site for info.

OC Transpo spring service

OC Transpo’s spring service started on Sunday. This spring’s service includes bus schedule adjustments, seasonal schedule changes, and adjustments for construction. New spring schedules are available on octranspo.com. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner or Transit app to plan your trip. More information…

Committees approve Safe Access to Social Infrastructure By-law

The proposed by‑law would allow the City to create temporary safe access zones around essential community spaces and services. It aims to reduce conflict and escalation while balancing public safety with constitutional rights. More information…

37 Wildpine Court: Site Plan Control application

The City of Ottawa received a Site Plan Control application for 37 Wildpine Court. The applicant is proposing to develop a four-storey residential apartment building with 93 dwelling units. More information…

Power outage update

About 5,000 homes lost power on Friday morning in Stittsville, Kanata South, and nearby rural areas. Hydro Ottawa says the cause was underground equipment failure. “As part of our ongoing maintenance in this area, we will continue routine inspections, testing, and scanning of overhead and underground equipment, and take corrective action as necessary.”

Canada Post is phasing out home delivery

…but Stittsville residents who still receive door-to-door delivery will not be part of the first round of changes starting in 2026. Canada Post says properties in the K2S postal code will be converted to community mailboxes before 2030. More information…

Street sweeping continues until May 31

While there are no parking restrictions during citywide street sweeping operations, we encourage residents to find temporary parking arrangements when they see crews working in their neighbourhoods. Parked cars prevent a clear passage for our sweepers and in some cases, this means that we will have to return, which could ultimately delay our operations. Ensuring streets are clear from obstructions will help to move these operations along. If your street needs more attention, you can make a request at ottawa.ca/311/

Join us for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival!

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park. The event is free!

We are looking for:

Volunteers to help out on event day (adults and students)

Exhibitors to showcase your country or culture

Click here for more information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower