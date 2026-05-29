“It didn’t feel real!” – Edward R. hits the jackpot with lottery ticket purchased at Brown’s YIG

(The possibilities are endless for Edward R. of Ottawa after winning $1,000 a week for life with INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE (Game #1183) ticket purchased at Stittsville grocery store Brown’s Your Independent Grocer. Edward opted for the lump sum prize of $675,000. Photo: OLG)

The 51-year-old Edward R., who works for a homeless shelter, said he’s been a regular lottery player with OLG for more than three decades. He enjoys a variety of games, including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, and of course, CASH FOR LIFE. Now, he’s thrilled to share the story of his first major win.

“It was a Thursday, and I was buying my usual tickets,” Edward said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “I picked up the last four CASH FOR LIFE tickets in the store and played them right away. When I uncovered three LIFE symbols in the same game, I was so excited. It didn’t feel real!”

After telling his wife the news, Edward said she didn’t believe him at first — especially since he’s a bit of a jokester. “We were filled with excitement,” he said, beaming. “All I can say is, ‘Wow.’ It feels incredible to win big!”

With their incredible windfall, Edward and his wife are hoping to purchase a new home and invest for the future.

This is the second large win from a ticket purchased from Brown’s Your Independent Grocer. In November 2024, Michael Shonuck of Kanata won $100,000 when he played Encore on his Daily Grand ticket.

INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE is available for $4 a play and the top prize is $1,000 a week for life. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.68.