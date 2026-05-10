COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The cooler weather just doesn’t seem to be ending and neither are Councillor Gower’s updates for our community. This week, the Councillor invites residents to attend a presentation from Ottawa Public Health about their services and efforts to enhance health equity. He shares a map and link to his website about the progress on future parks and park renewals in Stittsville. Ottawa Police are seeking witnesses to the May 8th incident on Stittsville Main – Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or may have video footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2666. Resident concerns have been expressed about car meets, loitering, and incidents causing damage to private and public property – Councillor Gower has flagged these concerns with both Ottawa Police and Ottawa By-law. Two planning files are coming to Planning & Housing Committee next week – by Taggart for the Idylea neighbourhood and the refusal for the Caivan boundary expansion at Shea Road and Flewellyn Road. Blasting has begun at the Hazeldean Horizons development at 6171 Hazeldean Road. Should you require assistance, please reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

MAY 25: Health Care Equity in Action

Join us in person to learn more about OPH services as well as their efforts to enhance health equity, diversity, and inclusion. Representatives from Ottawa Public Health will deliver a presentation on some of the key services they offer. The session will also look at some of the more recent work led by the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (HEDI) team. Come join the discussion on how to advance equitable and inclusive health outcomes in our community. Health equity means that all people (individuals, groups and communities) have fair access to health care – regardless of race, social status, gender, age, language, or ability.

This session is open to everyone and will offer a valuable opportunity for residents to learn more about how health equity and inclusion are being addressed at the local level. Community members, organizations, and anyone with an interest in health care and diversity are encouraged to attend. Registration & more info…

Progress update on park projects in Stittsville

With the warm weather finally here, we are getting lots of inquiries about progress on future parks and park renewals in Stittsville. Here’s the latest information that we have as of May 2026. We’ll continue to post updates on this page as the projects progress. Read more…

Ottawa Police seek witnesses to an incident on Stittsville Main Street on Friday

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, May 8 in a plaza parking lot in the 1200 block of Stittsville Main Street (Crossing Bridge Square / the McDonald’s plaza).

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers attended the area for an assault in progress. On scene, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred between several involved parties, some requiring medical attention. Three victims, all under the age of 18, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or may have video footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca .

Working with Ottawa Police

We’ve been hearing from residents who have shared concerns about car meets, loitering, and incidents causing damage to private and public property. I continue to flag these concerns with both Ottawa Police and Ottawa By-law, along with information about locations in Stittsville when we see recurring issues.

Police and By-law officers have asked that we encourage residents to report any issues they are seeing in the community. This helps them respond promptly and to identify locations that need additional visits.

If you see something, say something:

Call 9-1-1 to report a fire, a crime in progress, or a life-threatening emergency.

For non-emergency reports, visit ottawapolice.ca/reports/

Call 3-1-1 to report after-hours park usage, or excessive noise anywhere in the community.

Call 3-1-1 or visit ottawa.ca/311/ to report damage to public property, including vandalism.

Two planning files coming to Planning & Housing Committee next week

UPDATE: Blasting operations in the Stittsville area

Blasting started this week at the Hazeldean Horizons development at 6171 Hazeldean Road (south of the Potter’s Key neighbourhood). Blasting can be extremely disruptive to residents, especially when the work is happening close to existing homes. We’ve prepared this overview to provide more information about who regulates and monitors blasting activities in our city: glengower.ca/blasting/