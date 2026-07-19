COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

July is quickly passing by and weather has been a large part of many conversations, especially the wildfire smoke. This week the Councillor shares information on the outside air quality to keep residents healthy. He also share some upcoming events – the West Side Pride Festival and celebrating Erica Wiebe. He provides a recap of the last Council meeting before their summer break. Did you know that Hydro Ottawa has a new program called GridFlex where residents can receive financial rewards ranging from $75 up to $500 for enrolling. On July 13th, a joint commercial vehicle safety blitz took place along Terry Fox Drive with police officers bringing more than 60 trucks in for inspection. He also shares some safety tips for both drivers and motorcyclists to prevent collisions. And, as always, should you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

(Marion Steele and Kevin Hua have been organizing the West Side Pride Festival since its inauguration in 2023.)

JULY 25: West Side Pride

This year’s West Side Pride Festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Alexander Grove Park (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane) and features entertainment, a community fair, food, and lots of fun. Join us as we celebrate and support our local LGBTQ2S+ community! For more info please visit West Side Pride . Hope to see you there!

(In June 2019, kids and parents came from across the Ottawa Valley — Renfrew, Barrhaven, Kanata, Ottawa and Stittsville — to meet Erica Wiebe at the gym in her namesake in Stittsville).

AUGUST 15: Celebrating 10 Years of Olympic Gold with Erica Wiebe

On August 15, we invite the entire community to come together at the Erica Wiebe gymnasium at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) to celebrate her legacy, inspire the next generation of athletes, and enjoy a wonderful afternoon with neighbours, friends, and family. This is a free, all-ages event open to everyone. Come watch incredible wrestling, grab a bite from local food trucks, and hear from some very special guests. More info…

City Council recap

We covered a wide range of topics at last week’s Council meeting – our last one before our summer break. Topics included:

July 1st storm recovery

Transportation and mobility improvements

Development charge reductions

Renovictions / bad-faith evictions

Resolving the Miller’s Farm zoning appeal

Ratifying a transit union contract

You can read a summary here…

Power your home and your community

Are you a Hydro Ottawa customer? Eligible residents can voluntarily enroll eligible devices, such as smart thermostats, electric vehicles, and battery storage systems, to help reduce pressure on the grid during brief peak demand periods. Those without smart devices can opt-in for a manual track where adjustments are done manually.

In return, participants receive financial rewards ranging from $75 up to $500 for enrollment, plus ongoing annual incentives. Programs like GridFlex are an important part of building a more resilient, sustainable, and affordable energy future for Ottawa. Residents interested to learn more and confirm eligibility can visit the Hydro Ottawa GridFlex page .

(Wildfire smoke – Ottawa River at Pembroke – July 2026)

Outdoor Air Quality

Air quality warnings are issued jointly by ECCC and the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) when the air quality health index (AQHI) reaches a high-risk range (AQHI 7-10) or the very high risk range (10+). These warnings can range from a few hours to a few days and include when wildfire smoke is expected to cause deteriorating air quality.

Outdoor air pollution can be harmful, especially over a long period of time. Those most at risk include people with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, children, and older adults (65+). When extreme heat and poor outdoor air quality occur at the same time, prioritize cooling down.

Visit the OPH Outdoor Air Pollution webpage for information on how residents can protect themselves from outdoor air pollution, including wildfire smoke, and suggestions on how to reduce exposure. Air Quality Ontario (a website of MECP) has additional health messaging.

Commercial vehicle safety blitz takes 27 vehicles off the road

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS), alongside the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and conducted a joint commercial vehicle safety blitz along Terry Fox Drive on July 13. In total, officers brought more than 60 trucks in for inspection.

The enforcement initiative resulted in:

67 inspections conducted

27 vehicles taken off the road

38 charges laid

1 licence plate removed

2 suspended drivers identified

Read more…

Motorcycle safety

Summer is on the forecast and with that comes warmer weather, bringing motorcyclists back on Ottawa roads. Riders and drivers both play a role in preventing collisions, so let’s work together on keeping everyone safe.

Driver tips to help protect motorcyclists:

Check blind spots before merging or changing lanes – motorcycles are smaller, making them easier to miss.

Don’t tailgate; leave plenty of stopping distance.

When turning left, give extra space – motorcycles may be closer than they appear.

Why gear matters for riders:

Helmets are required, and protective gear can prevent serious road rash and burns.

Wear full gear every ride, even for short trips.

Consider extra visibility: added front/rear lights or a helmet brake light.

Learn more at Ottawa.ca .