Use caution with door-to-door contractors warn Ottawa Police

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is reminding residents to be cautious when approached by door-to-door contractors offering unsolicited home repair services.

The OPS receives reports each year from residents who have been pressured into costly home repair agreements, often after being told the contractors are already working in the area and can offer a discounted rate.

These scams often begin with a friendly conversation at the door and quickly turn into a high-pressure sales pitch.

Residents may be told the work is urgent, the deal is only available that day, or that payment is needed up front.

The work offered is often expensive and can include paving, roofing, foundation repairs, chimney work, or other major home improvements. In many cases, money is requested upfront, and the work is either poorly done, only partially completed, or not completed at all — leaving homeowners with additional costs to fix or finish the project.

Take your time before agreeing to any work. A reputable contractor will provide a written quote, a clear contract, references, and time for you to make an informed decision.

Residents are encouraged to:

Be cautious of unsolicited contractors who show up at your door.

Avoid making quick decisions under pressure.

Do not provide large upfront payments.

Ask for a written contract, including the full scope of work, timelines, costs, and payment terms.

Get multiple quotes from reputable contractors.

Check reviews and business records through trusted sources such as the Better Business Bureau.

Ask for references and follow up with them.

Be wary if the quoted price seems too good to be true.

The more pressure someone puts on you to act immediately or hand over money, the more cautious you should be. Take their information, close the door, and do your research.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a contractor scam is encouraged to report it to police by calling the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300, or online at ottawapolice.ca/report.