COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower shares some insight on the blasting to accomodate the Fernbank Trunk Sewar that is taking place in Stittsville. He has upcoming meeting scheduled with City staff to discuss how to better communicate the blasting activity with the community. He also provides an update on the utility work being performed by Bell and Rogers and the responsibility for property restoration after completion. The City’s Anti-Racism Secretariat have re-launched a survey asking the public how the City can address systemic racism and the Secretariat wants to hear from residents (links are below). Don’t miss the Councillor Chat this Thursday, July 15 at 12:00 noon whereby Glen will take your questions for an hour.

Intersection upgrade at Huntmar & Maple Grove

The City will be upgrading the Huntmar and Maple Grove intersection in 2022. The new design (shown below) will expand capacity for vehicles through the addition of turn lanes in all directions and enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists with a “protected intersection” design.

This is welcome news and a much-needed project. The Huntmar/Maple Grove intersection — which not so long ago was just two rural roads and a stop sign — was never built to handle the amount of traffic it’s seeing today. Fixing the bottleneck here will be a big step to improving the congestion Stittsville residents experience when travelling to and from the Queensway. You can learn more about the project here…



Councillor Chat on Thursday

Join me on Facebook and Zoom on July 15 for my next Councillor Chat. I’ll take your questions live from 12pm-1pm about any topic relating to Stittsville.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82039697687

Facebook: http://facebook.com/councillorglen/

Bell & Rogers utility work

Last month I made a formal inquiry at City Council about how the City regulates and monitors utility work. I’ve since had a meeting with City staff to review the work underway to develop stronger rules for notification and communication, and to ensure that utilties are held accountable for restoring lawns and driveways once they’re done the work. The City does have the ability to withhold City-wide permits for Bell and Rogers if there are ongoing problems, which is a useful lever to ensure residents are protected. Please contact me if you have any difficulty reaching Bell or Rogers to resolve outstanding issues.

Blasting near Fernbank

Blasting continues near Ferrnbank and Shea, well beyond the expected timeline for completion. I know this blasting can be very disruptive, especially with people working from home.



Cavanagh says that they’ve encountered a higher volume and density of rock than they originally anticipated, and expect another three or four weeks of work. Current blasting is focused on construction of the new Fernbank Trunk Sewer heading west from Shea Road towards Caribou/Liard.

Even when that work is finished, it won’t mean an end to blasting in the south part of Stittsville. There are still large parcels of land in the Fernbank area that will be developed in the coming years, and many of these developments require blasting to remove rock.



Blasting is regulated by the provincial and federal governments, and not the City of Ottawa. I have a meeting with City staff this month to explore more ways that the City can inform and protect homeowners as this blasting work continues.



For example, I’d like to see an online registry of blasting permits, with clear information about schedules and contact information for residents. I am also exploring options to increase the notification area and eligibility for monitoring and pre-inspections.

Help Shape the City’s anti-racism work

This month, the City of Ottawa’s Anti-Racism Secretariat will launch the second phase of its engagement plan with new virtual public engagement sessions to give residents further opportunities to help shape its work. To register for one of the engagement sessions, please visit the secretariat’s Engage Ottawa page.

In addition, the Anti-Racism Secretariat has re-launched a survey to help determine the immediate needs within the six priority areas. The survey asks residents how the secretariat can address systemic racism, and how they would like to engage and collaborate with the secretariat toward the goal of ensuring a safe and equitable city for everyone.

Sweetnam Drive temporary closure

Sweetnam Drive will be closed from Hazeldean to Harry Douglas from Monday, July 19 to Friday, August 6 so that a culvert can be replaced. Access to local businesses will be maintained, and there will be no impact to the Poole Creek pathways. Construction will take place during daytime hours.

Get in touch

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476.