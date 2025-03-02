Competitors capture beauty in the SGHS photo competition

(Danny Kingsbury, again this year, won the Best in Show across all categories winning the coveted Gillick Photographic Cup for his Class 2 winning photograph. Photos: SGHS)

The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticulture Society annually holds their photo contest with a gathering of members waiting patiently to learn who and if their entry has won. Held on a blustery February 18th winter’s day, the competition winners were named in the new home of SGHS, the Fringewood Community Centre. With cameras always ready, it is obvious that the SGHS members are incredible photographers when capturing the local beauty of nature.

The first photographic competition, started by Marge Gillick and Grace Thompson, was held in 1983 with over 100 entries being submitted including both colour slides and prints in eight classes. Today all entries are judged on an equal basis being submitted digitally. This year, photos were judged by John MacDonald of Munster on horticultural and photographic values as well as appearance and impact of the photo.

At the meeting, Phil Sweetnam, shared a few words with the audience as to how his family came to donate the land for the Fringewood Community Centre. They had purchased the former Bradley farm on the south side of Highway 7 that stretched from that roadway back to Abbott Street. The farm, over the years, has been developed by the Sweetnam family and partners, to create Fringewood South and Granite Ridge. Consistently using his influence to benefit the community, Phil ensured that the land was donated for the community centre and a park, with nearby walkways along Poole Creek.

President Judith Cox said of the photo competition, “Our photo competition was well attended in our new venue, the Fringewood Community Center. February is a great time to see colourful summertime photos and it was fascinating to see the different interpretations of each category”.

There were eight classes to be judged with each winner receiving a prize of $5.00. The entrant winning the Best in Show receives $50.00 and will have their name engraved on the Gillick Photographic Cup that is displayed in the showcase at the CardelRec Complex-Goulbourn. And the winners are…

Class One – Showcase the colour orange! This is the colour of the year.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Ian Frei

3rd Place – Ian Frei

Class Two – A container or any combination of containers including planter boxes displayed outside.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Ian Frei

3rd Place – Danny Kingsbury

Class Three – My Indoor Pride! House plants that you live with, please include identification.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Danny Kingsbury

3rd Place – Ian Frei

Class Four – Display of vegetables or fruit. Can be a farmer’s market stand, field or your garden. Keep Nature in mind.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Danny Kingsbury

3rd Place – Ian Frei

Class Five – Pollinators abound! Find your favourite. For example, bees, butterflies, wasps, dragonflies, moths, fireflies, hoverflies and so forth.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Danny Kingsbury

3rd Place – Jennifer Wilkinson

Class Six – Find your fall flare at your door. Decorations, celebration of season, can include pumpkins, gourds, planted pots…. Your choice.

1st Place – Danny Kingsbury

2nd Place – Danny Kingsbury

3rd Place – Jennifer Wilkinson

(Judith Cox was presented with the John Curry Plaque in Class Seven for her first place photo entitled – Arlene Rowe-Sheppard Planning and Planting at Lee Boltwood Park; Danny Kingsbury placed second for his photo entitled – Fresh Rainfall nourishes Newly Bloomed Flowers at Lee Boltwood Park July 9; and Judith Cox placed third for her photo entitled – Planting Native Plants at Lee Boltwood Park.)

Class Seven – John Curry Plaque. You can find material for this class at Seedy Saturday, Clean up the Capital, Plant Sales, Lee Boltwood Park. Horticultural Meetings to name a few. It should be a horticultural event held in Stittsville-Goulbourn which is newsworthy. Write a caption with each photo.

1st Place – Judith Cox

2nd Place – Danny Kingsbury

3rd Place – Judith Cox

Class 8 – Best in Show across all categories will win the Gillick Photographic Cup and $50.

Winner – Danny Kingsbury for his winning entry in Class 2

(Arlene Rowe, centre, is presented with the District 2 Award by Cindy Zorgel, left, as Judith Cox joins the presentation. Photo: Kim Bonin)

Also in attendance at the meeting was Cindy Zorgel, the District 2 representative of the Ontario Horticultural Society. She was there to present a special D2 Award to SGHS member, Arlene Rowe, for all of the work and maintenance she has been doing at the Lee Boltwood Park such as organizing, planting and holding weeding session, along with the development of native plants for the park. She was also recognized for her contribution to and support of the SGHS annual plant sales.

A volunteer organization, the members unite to share their interest and enthusiasm in all things gardening. Wish to find out more about the SGHS, volunteer or join as a member? Visit the SGHS website to learn more. If you wish to join, annual membership fees are reasonable at $15 for single and $25 for a family. Join by sending an email to sghorticultural@gmail.com.