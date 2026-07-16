July 28 – the City is introducing a new parking ticket look and rules

The City is making changes to parking tickets starting on Tuesday, July 28th. A new ticket colour is being introduced and adjusted deadlines to either make an early payment or to request a review will also be new. If you received a parking ticket prior to July 28th, the current rules and timelines still apply.

Here’s the breakdown of what’s changing:

Ticket colour

The colour of the tickets will change from white to yellow, making it easier to see on your windshield.

More time to pay the early amount and late fees

For tickets issued on or after July 28:

The early payment period will increase from seven days to 15 days

After 15 days, the set fee applies, along with the Registered Owner Lookup fee, starting on day 16. The first reminder notice will be issued to registered owners.

The period to pay the set fine will increase from 30 days to 45 days

After 45 days, a late fee will apply and a second reminder notice will be issued.

With these changes, the timeline before a ticket reaches default will increase from 61 days to 76 days after the ticket is issued. At this default stage, the automatic renewal of your licence plate may be denied until all outstanding fees are paid.

More time to request a review

For tickets issued on or after July 28, you have up to 15 days after the ticket is issued to request a review by a screening officer. The timeline for special circumstances has been increased to 45 days. If you appeal the review findings, the timeline to request a hearing remains unchanged.

Undue hardship clearly defined

For the screening and hearing process, “undue hardship” has been defined to make it easier to understand.

Parking ticket payment options

You have the following payment options for your parking ticket:

Online

In-person at any Client Service Centre or the POA and APS Service Centre

By mail

For more information on parking tickets and the review process, visit ottawa.ca/APS.