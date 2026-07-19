Kanata Theatre’s 10-Minute Play Festival nurtures emerging artists

Once again, the Kanata Theatre opens its doors to new voices in the local arts community with its 6th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival taking place from July 23 to 26, 2026 at the Ron Maislin Theatre.

At its heart, the 10-Minute Play Festival remains true to its original 2021 purpose: to provide a supportive, hands-on learning experience for those new to theatre-making. First-time playwrights are invited to submit original short scripts, while novice directors are given the chance to bring those scripts to life. Each play runs just 10 minutes, making the format perfect for experimentation, collaboration, and creative risk-taking.

Audiences can expect a lively evening or afternoon of variety: seven original plays, each offering a glimpse into the developing voices of Ottawa’s theatre scene. The informal atmosphere encourages conversation and connection between artists and the public, reinforcing the festival’s role as a community builder.

The line up for Kanata Theatre’s 6th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival is as follows:

Baby Bird written by Trevor Eggerton (of Stittsville) and directed by Tom Kobolak – ‘Everyone is hungry for something’.

written by Trevor Eggerton (of Stittsville) and directed by Tom Kobolak – ‘Everyone is hungry for something’. Bedside Manor written by Juli Heney and directed by Adam Pelletier – ‘A trauma-informed approach to care’.

written by Juli Heney and directed by Adam Pelletier – ‘A trauma-informed approach to care’. On a Fundy Shore written by Brian McCullough and directed by Yonatan Ravzin – ‘The tide waits for no one’.

written by Brian McCullough and directed by Yonatan Ravzin – ‘The tide waits for no one’. The Book of Life written by Judy Klass, by Barbara Kobolak – ‘What story would you choose, if you could?’

written by Judy Klass, by Barbara Kobolak – ‘What story would you choose, if you could?’ What’s the Hold Up? written by Sonia Mendes, by Christine Pressburger – ‘Move to online? Don’t bank on it.’

written by Sonia Mendes, by Christine Pressburger – ‘Move to online? Don’t bank on it.’ When the Dust Clears written by Jennifer Pfitzer and directed by Barb Friesen – ‘Siblings: perfectly normal until they get together.’

written by Jennifer Pfitzer and directed by Barb Friesen – ‘Siblings: perfectly normal until they get together.’ You Are What You Eat written by Barb Friesen and directed by Keira Conlin – ‘Every bite counts.’

For those passionate about fostering homegrown talent, the 10-Minute Play Festival is more than just entertainment – it’s an investment in the future of local theatre and artists.

General admission is by donation at the door (recommended $10), making it easy for families and friends to attend together. Get your tickets today: https://www.kanatatheatre.ca.

Join Kanata Theatre July 23rd to 25th for the evening performances at 7:30pm or on July 25th to 26th at 2:30pm for matinee shows, taking place at the Ron Maslin Playhouse to celebrate the imagination, dedication, and diversity of our local arts scene – ten minutes at a time.

Coming Next

Kanata Theatre’s 58th season starts in September with Rough Crossing by Tom Stoppard from September 9-19 – tickets are now available. You can purchase a 5-play subscription for only $110 and join them for the full season! For more information about the season, visit www.kanatatheatre.ca.