‘Lord, what fools these mortals be’ – a Company of Fools bringing A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Stittsville

Pack your picnic blankets and prepare to sail away as a Company of Fools brings you to the shores of the Greek islands! This year the Fools are setting Shakespeare’s most famous comedy against a backdrop inspired by seaside revelry, moonlit dances, and the toe tapping energy of your favourite 70’s disco (you may feel an inexplicable urge to clap along, and we encourage you to follow that feeling!).

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a tale of love, magic, and mischief. The story follows four young lovers who flee into the woods, where they encounter a feuding fairy king and queen, a playful fairy named Puck, and a group of well-meaning amateur actors from the village. With a splash of love potion and a lot of confusion, hearts are tangled, identities are mixed up, and nothing goes quite according to plan.

Dream is a celebration that reminds us that love can be unpredictable, absurd, and beautifully transformative. Imagine the musical stylings of ABBA and David Bowie, the passion of Love Island, and the cobblestone streets of coastal Greece all coming together to bring you one fantastical evening in your local park!

From the costumes, to the sets, to a retro bike or two, this production is sure to provide audiences with 90 minutes of laughs, excitement, and maybe even a group dance number. Audiences can expect to leave with their cheeks sore from smiling and humming a tune all the way home.

The Creative Team

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is directed by Kate Smith, an award-winning Ottawa director and playwright, known for Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, @TheMayor, and Exciting Cause. Costume Design by Vanessa Imeson, the Fools’ resident multidisciplinary designer and GCTC’s Head of Wardrobe, whose award-winning work spans puppetry, wigs, makeup, and costumes. The set & props are designed by Stephanie Brett, a Prix Rideau Award-winning designer and scenic artist (TACTICS, Spicy Day, a Company of Fools) with experience across Canadian stages. Musical Direction by David daCosta, an Ottawa-based composer and recent grad of Sheridan’s music scoring program, blending theatrical storytelling with a retro twist. Stage Management by the extraordinary Shauna Akkermans, joining us again after managing

our 2026 TYA Tour, The Understudies.

The Cast

This year’s cast features six powerhouse performers taking on multiple roles:

Ananya Antony – (Macbeth (a Company of Fools), The Understudies (a Company of Fools))

Bénédicte Bélizaire – (Seeker (Centaur), Scorpio moon (Imago Theatre), How Black Mothers Say I Love You (GCTC))

Daniella Bell (Songs for a New World (Elevator Theatre Company), August: Osage County (Elevator Theatre Company), The Understudies (A Company of Fools))

Max Borowski (Queen Maeve (Tarragon Theatre), Outside (Dora award nomination, Roseneath Theatre)

Kyle Cameron (Foul Play (Dead Unicorn Ink), The Vexed and The Vigorous (Dead Unicorn Ink))

Stéphanie Charbonneau (Juliet (YES Theatre), Les Aveugles (Théâtre aux Quatre Vents))

The performances run from Monday through Saturday starting at 7:00pm. They are a pay-what-you-can format with no tickets being required. All performances are outdoors in local parks, with a full tour schedule available at www.fools.ca/a-midsummer-nights-dream-2026.

A Company of Fools will be performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Walter Baker Park, 100 Charlie Rogers Place in Stittsville, on July 21st at 7:00pm.

Bring a blanket, a picnic, and your fellow ‘Dynamos’. Shows run approximately 90 minutes, are family-friendly, and offer a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for audiences of all ages.

About a Company of Fools

Founded 35 years ago, a Company of Fools brings bold, accessible, and joyfully irreverent theatre to Ottawa and Eastern Ontario. Best known for our Shakespeare in the Park tours, the Fools perform 90-minute adaptations of the Bard’s best works in parks and public spaces – all on a pay-what-you-can basis. Blending slapstick, mask, puppetry, and music,the Fools turn classic texts into high-octane spectacles for the whole family.

Whether you’re a Shakespeare newbie or a seasoned theatregoer, a night with the Fools promises laughter, magic, and community under the stars!