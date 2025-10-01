National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognized by the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club and the Legacy of Hope Foundation

(On September 30, 2025, an evening ceremony for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was held at the W.J. Bell Peace Park and co-hosted by the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club and the Legacy of Hope Foundation. Teresa Edwards, Director of the Legacy of Hope Foundation, shares spiritual vocals to cleanse and purify the energy in the park during a smudging ceremony. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Indigenous Peoples marked the fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada on September 30th to recognize the tragic legacy of residential schools, the missing children, the families left behind and the Survivors of these institutions.

On the evening of September 30th, the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club and the Legacy of Hope Foundation brought the Stittsville community together at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a reminder to all that ‘Every Child Matters’. The ceremony recognized the injustices that the Indigenous Peoples experienced, acknowledging the past and to ensure that history never repeats itself.

It was a moving evening, that opened with Rotarian Michael Dixon’s meaningful introduction. In turn, Teresa Edwards, Director of the Legacy of Hope Foundation, shared her meaningful words then led an Indigenous ceremony with a spiritual smudging around the parameter of the labyrinth. Members from Legacy of Hope formed a drumming circle sharing a ceremonial song for healing and to honour ancestors and the earth.

Upon arrival at the park, those attending created reflective messages on orange painted river rocks to be left around the park paths during a thoughtful walk to end the evening.

The Rotary Club extend their appreciation to all who participated and made the event possible. “Thank you to The Legacy of Hope Foundation, the many community volunteers and Stittsville residents who participated in this event. Thanks also to our sponsors: Pat Nikolovski, DJ Powrhaus Music Entertainment, Leanna Bunner Gil, Water and Earth Supply Co., Ambrotek Printing and Barker Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. of Carleton Place.”

The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was held in 2021. The day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which was first honoured in 2013 by the founding non-profit organization, the Orange Shirt Society, to honour Phyllis’ story whose new orange shirt was taken on her first day at residential school when she was just six years old.

Reconciliation is the responsibility of every Canadian. It means acknowledging the past and ensuring history never repeats itself by respecting Indigenous treaties and rights while letting go of negative perceptions and stereotypes to work towards solidarity.

Please reflect on how you can work towards reconciliation in your own life and create your own personal reconciliation plan.