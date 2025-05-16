New AGCO cannabis store application undergoing public notice

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has notified Stittsville Central that they have released a public notice for an application received from Stittsville. The application is for a cannabis retail store, Hunny Pot Cannabis. The public notice offers the municipality and residents of the municipality in which the premises is to be located an opportunity to respond to the application within the time period identified on the posting and on the placard.

Cannabis Retail Store Authorization

The AGCO has received an application for a license to open and operate a cannabis retail store, Hunny Pot Cannabis, to be located in Stittsville at 5754 Hazeldean Road, Unit A9, (near the No Frills grocery store). To make a comment or provide feedback, the deadline is May 30, 2025. Visit the AGCO.ca web site. The license file number for reference is 3128648.