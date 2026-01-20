Nour Barbershop – Quality in the neighborhood

(Editor’s Note – Mathew Lee has been a Stittsville resident for eight years and wanted to support the outstanding local businesses and organizations we have in town. Writing has long been his passion – he also enjoys interviewing, so these articles felt like a natural extension of those interests. We are pleased to share Mathew’s articles on Stittsville Central – we think you will enjoy them as much as we do.)

I walk in at 6:00pm and the sun is pouring through the windows. Nour Khaoule is about to close the shop, but a child is in the Police Car Barber Chair, and his employee is finishing up.

Nour Barbershop is a modern space offering stylish cuts for men and fun friendly grooming for kids.

We sit in the back room and Nour offers some water. I ask Nour how he got started as a barber. “My older brother taught me many years ago in Syria,” he smiles, “he encouraged me to learn because he wanted me to have a skill for life. I don’t think he expected me to have my own barbershop one day.”

Life was less peaceful for Nour in the past. Back in early 2016, during the Syrian Civil War, he made the decision to escape the country. He remembers the exact day he came to Canada.

“February 10th, 2016. I arrived in Canada – and it was colder than I expected!”

Nour’s first job was at a barbershop in Stittsville, Ontario. He worked there for almost 9 years, refining his skills. Eventually he decided to start his own shop.

In September 2024, Nour Barbershop opened at 2022 Carp Road in Stittsville. He’s come a long way – and he’s serious about his work.

“The most important thing for me is good service and a satisfied customer. Everyone would say that, but I enjoy seeing a customer walk out of the shop happy.”

“I know I did a good job when they ask me my name – there’s only two of us but sometimes they don’t realize I’m Nour,” he laughs. “But when they ask for my name, I know they’re satisfied with the haircut and they’re coming back.”

What’s makes Nour’s different than other barbershops? “People love the haircuts & shave, and we have good prices – other places charge $40 to $45, but we charge $30 for a haircut. I want to be competitive but also offer the best possible service.”

I ask Nour what kind of challenges he’s had since opening. “Finding employees has been very difficult. There are only two of us and I’m having a hard time finding help. I want to visit my parents in Syria, but I can’t close the shop for that many weeks. If I can find even temporary help I can trust, I’ll take it.”

Why do you enjoy barbering? “I enjoy doing a great job, and every day I can help people feel good about their appearance.” “And look at the reviews!” he smiles, “People are very satisfied.”

Google does, in fact, have over 90, five-star reviews – a notable achievement for any local business.

As we close our chat, I ask Nour what he wants for his future.

“If I provide a good service, and continue to smile at people, they will have a better day – and that becomes my legacy.”

Nour Barbershop, located at 2022 Carp Road, is open 9:00am-6:00pm, Monday to Saturday, and is closed on Sunday. For appointments call 613-712-0255, follow the business on Facebook or Instagram.