OC Transpo fall service begins Sunday, August 27, with adjustments for service reliability, seasonal ridership, and construction, as well as the return of school service. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to plan your trip.

Service adjustment highlights

The Shuttle Express service that began on August 15, 2023 will continue to operate during peak periods as an alternative to O-Train Line 1. Shuttle Express, also known as E1, operates every 10 minutes, providing service from Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations to Downtown in the morning, and from Downtown to Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations in the afternoon.

Line 2: Frequency of Line 2 replacement buses serving Carleton University will be increased to accommodate the seasonal return of higher ridership. Additional trips will operate at major class times where needed to increase capacity.

Route 7: On weekdays, a new trip will be added in the evening from Carleton University to Rideau Station, to increase capacity and better accommodate current ridership levels.

Route 51: On weekdays, westbound morning trips will be adjusted to follow the regular routing via Lincoln Heights instead of remaining on Croydon Avenue.

Route 61: On weekends, select trips will be extended between Terry Fox Station and CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn on Shea Road to improve transit connectivity to employment areas near Stittsville Main Street.

Route 74: Will be extended from Nepean Woods Station to Riverview Station.

Route 75: On weekdays, one trip northbound in the morning and one trip southbound in the afternoon will be extended between Barrhaven Centre Station and Cambrian (Minto Recreation Complex) to better accommodate current ridership levels.

Route 88: On weekdays, new trips will be added between Baseline and Hurdman Stations, to increase capacity and better accommodate current ridership levels.

The last day for summer weekend service to the following destinations will be Labour Day, Monday, September 4: Route 25 to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum Route 139 to Petrie Island Route 185 to the Canada Agriculture Museum



Minor service adjustments or seasonal changes are being made to Routes 18, 25, 56, 57, and 198. Visit octranspo.com for full details.

Work on Ottawa roads this fall may lead to service delays and detours on some routes. Up-to-date information on affected bus routes and stop can be found on OC Transpo’s Alerts page.

School service

School trips and school routes in the 600-series will resume.

School service is being increased at the following schools in consultation with school boards and their student transportation agencies and based on observed ridership levels: Cedarview Middle School – New school Routes 682 and 683 will be introduced to provide service for students in the Barrhaven, Jockvale, and Half Moon Bay neighbourhoods. St. Joseph High School – New school Routes 677 and 679 will be introduced to provide service for students in the Old Barrhaven/Barrhaven West area.

Other changes to school service have been made based on observed ridership levels and in consultation with school boards and their student transportation agencies. Full details will be available at octranspo.com.

For more information on fall transit service and schedules, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. For trip planning assistance, use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner or use the Transit app. Customers can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.