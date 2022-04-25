Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics respond to fallen tree trapping seriously injured man

(Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics were called to an accident on Flewellyn Road where a 70-year old man had been falling trees with one trapping him on April 25, 2022. Photos: Ottawa Fire)

On the afternoon of April 25, 2022, the Ottawa Fire Services Communications Division received a call from their partners at Ottawa Paramedic Service to report that an individual who was cutting trees on their own property had become trapped when a tree fell on them. The incident occurred on Flewellyn Road between Conley and Munster Road, south of Stittsville.

The first Ottawa Fire Services apparatus arrived on scene at 1:38pm. The individual, a man in his 70s, was pinned face down under a large tree that was vertically in the air. Time was of the essence and firefighters had to lift the tree off of the individual.

(Ottawa Firefighters holding the strapped tree to keep it away from the 70-year old man and allowing Ottawa Paramedics access to their patient for assessment.)

By 1:52pm, the tree was removed and the 70-year old was no longer trapped. The firefighters had strapped the tree and continued to hold it away from the man to allow Ottawa Paramedics access to their patient.

(Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics safely removed the man from the forest on a backboard using a stokes basket.)

With the teams working together the man was placed on a backboard and the Ottawa Firefighters and Paramedics removed him from the forest using a stokes basket.

The man was transferred from Ottawa Paramedics and airlifted by Orange Air Ambulance to the Trauma Unit in serious, but stable condition.