Ottawa Safety Council in need of Crossing Guards

Do you have spare time in the morning and afternoons and love spending time outdoors?

Is a flexible work schedule and a vibrant social life something you’re looking for?

Well, becoming a Crossing Guard might just be the perfect opportunity for you!

The Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) is a local non-profit organization currently seeking reliable and dedicated individuals interested in helping to keep our community safe.

The OSC has been providing municipal Crossing Guard services for the City of Ottawa for the last 20 years and employs hundreds of Crossing Guards through their Adult Crossing Guard program, which covers 260 school zone intersections across Ottawa.

However, they are currently experiencing a sudden shortage of workers.

With so many families relying on these services to help their children get to and from school safely, Crossing Guards are an extremely vital role in our community.

Back to school season is hectic enough as is, so it’s important that there are enough Crossing Guards available to keep our children and the rest of the community safe and accounted for before the school year resumes this fall.

If you’re looking for something to keep you active while giving back to the community and supplementing your income, consider applying to become a Crossing Guard with the OSC.

Shifts will take place during morning and afternoon school bell times. Each shift pays $17 and typically lasts 40-60 minutes, perfect for those who would like to earn some extra spending money but with little time to spare.

The OSC is also seeking candidates for a Crossing Guard Team Lead, who will be expected to cover addition duties while working three hours per day divided between the morning and afternoon, for an hourly wage of $23.

For more information and to apply to become a Crossing Guard with The Ottawa Safety Council, please visit their website here.