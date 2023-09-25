Photos: captured moments from weekend events

The first weekend of fall was filled with sunny days and autumnal evenings, but it was perfect to get out with family and friends to take in the events held around Stittsville.

Below are a few photos from the weekend.

Our first stop being the Stittsville-Ottawa Rotary Club and Stittsville United Church pancake breakfast where over 100 meals were served with proceeds supporting the Stittsville Food Bank. Attendees were welcomed by Carolyn Clark. A first event for the Rotarians and the Church, the two groups are already planning for next year.

Second stop found us at the outdoor quilt path hosted by Mad About Patchwork on Huntley Road. This was the first event for owner Alison and what a success it was. Adorning a 0.6km path among the forest visitors were amazed and full of joy as they meandered along the pathway taking in the many colourful homemade quilts. A great success, Alison’s Dad, Tom, tells us they are already expanding for next year.

While at the outdoor quilt path, we discovered a new business celebrating their ‘soft launch’. Eye Catching, a new business co-owned by Cindy MacCullough, is full of artwork and curiosities. Located on the lower floor of the barn where Mad About Patchwork is located, this new shop promises to be a spot to find the perfect curiosity or have an unique piece of art created from a photograph of the iris of your eye.

Third stop, Applefest, where those attending could find everything apple – from fresh crunchy apples to apple pies, muffins, cider and candy apples.

That was the weekend as we saw it – just wish we could have made it to all of the events! If you have upcoming events or photos of events or of Stittsville in general you want to share, do not hesitate to forward them to feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly share.