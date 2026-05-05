Spring Tulipfest blooms at Saunders Farm to celebrate their 50th Anniversary

(A field of tulips and visitors taking part in Tulipfest in the six-acre apple orchard at Saunders Farm. Tulipfest is running from May 9-24, 2026 or as long as the blooms last. Photos: Saunders Farm)

To mark its 50th anniversary, Saunders Farm is launching a brand-new vibrant spring festival, Tulipfest, from May 9-24, 2026 and presented by Saunders Cider. Set within the farm’s picturesque six-acre apple orchard, Tulipfest will feature nearly half a million tulips with over 40 varieties sourced from the Netherlands, making it the largest tulip display in a single location in Ottawa. The festival is designed as a full sensory experience, blending colour, culture, food, and entertainment in a dynamic, evolving landscape of blooms in a uniquely local setting.

When you visit Tulipfest at Saunders Farm, you will find delicious Dutch-inspired food such as Dutch pancakes, Dutch-style meatballs, Dutch fries cone, Tulip cookies, donuts and more. And don’t miss visiting the visit the Tulipfest Farm Shop, where you’ll find exclusive Saunders Farm merchandise, fresh-cut tulip bouquets, Spring home décor and tulip-themed gifts and plush items

Through the 2026 Experience Ontario Program, Saunders Farm received $135,000 in funding to support its agricultural tourism. Their new festival, Tulipfest, will receive $10,000 and the farm’s fall festival, Frightfest, will receive $125,000 in provincial funding to enhance marketing efforts outside of Ottawa and to expand FrightFest with more shows and performers.

“Supporting local events at Saunders Farm, along with festivals and community celebrations across Ottawa, is an investment in our local economy, tourism sector, and community spirit,” said George Darouze, MPP for Carleton. “These events bring people together, showcase the best of our region, and create meaningful opportunities for local businesses to grow. Our government is proud to support initiatives that strengthen Ottawa’s vibrant cultural and economic landscape.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the Ontario government’s investment through Experience Ontario in Haunting Season and Tulipfest. This funding helps us create more jobs and deepen our tourism and economic impact regionally and beyond,” said Mark Saunders, Director of Fun at Saunders Farm. “Programs like Experience Ontario are a lifeline for festivals facing rising costs and a recognition of tourism’s importance to our Ontario economy. We would also like to thank MPP George Darouze and Minister Stan Cho for their continued support.”

In addition to the provincial funding, Saunders Farm is a recipient of an additional $125,000 from the Major Festivals Fund provided by Ottawa Tourism in partnership with the City of Ottawa during their first year of a two-year pilot program. The program is funded through the Municipal Accommodation Tax on overnight visits to the city. It is designed to champion festivals with the capacity to attract audiences from outside the region, deliver high-quality experiences and contribute meaningfully to the city’s cultural vitality and visitor economy.

Mark Saunders said of the Ottawa funding received, “the other bit of economic impact with our business is we have more than 400 employees now in the fall, 99.9 per cent of which are from Ottawa region. They’re getting paid and they keep their money in the region and keep the economic development happening. We’re really proud to be able to support so many actors and performers.”

Visitors to Tulipfest at Saunders Farm will certainly enjoy that perfect mix of nature, food and photography, making it perfect for a scenic, family-friendly Spring outing.

About Saunders Farm:

Founded 50 years ago, Saunders Farm is a family-run agri-tourism destination in Ottawa, Ontario. Known for its award-winning Frightfest, Pumpkinfest, A Country Christmas, Saunders Cider, and seasonal attractions, the Farm welcomes tens of thousands of guests annually. With a strong commitment to community, youth employment, and unforgettable experiences, Saunders Farm has become a beloved tradition in the region.