Stittsville commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII

(Ron Currie and Barb Van’Slot, both Past-Presidents of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, were escorted by a military jeep and driver during the military parade down Stittsville Main to the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena. Photos: Stittsville Central)

A colour party of Stittsville Legion members and the Smiths Falls Gordon Pipe Band led veterans in a parade down Stittsville Main Street to the Stittsville Cenotaph at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena on November 11th to pay their respects to our brave soldiers who have gone before us and those who are protecting Canada today. A large crowd was present on the windy day for the 2025 Remembrance Day ceremony commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II.

Former Goulbourn Township residents are commemorated on the Stittsville War Memorial created by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society. The memorial contains the names of 39 members (38 men and one woman) who lost their lives in World War I, World War II and the Afghanistan War.

The Kanata Sea Cadets stood as sentries at the Cenotaph and their fellow cadets escorted those laying a wreath at the Cenotaph. Jordan McConnell, our community bagpiper, performed the Piper’s Lament – a traditional performance which originally mimicked the sounds of women and children crying over their dead.

Earlier in the day at the National War Memorial, Michael Ostafichuk, President of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, had the honour of escorting Prime Minister Mark Carney at the national Remembrance Day service. “It was an honour to be asked to escort the Prime Minister when he laid his wreath for the 80th Anniversary Remembrance Day service at our National War Memorial. It meant so much and then to come back to Stittsville – it was a very special day,” shared an emotional Michael with Stittsville Central.

Wreaths were laid by several Stittsville Veterans, Legion members, Stittsville’s Silver Cross parents Richard and Claire Leger, family members in honour of someone they have lost, local associations and politicians

Ron Currie on behalf of the Canadian Forces;

Afghanistan Veterans;

Jimmy Oliver on behalf of the family and in honour of his Dad, Cecil;

June Warner and family;

Lynn Griffiths on behalf of her family and parents Bea and Roger;

Michael Ostafichuk on behalf of the Stittsville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 618;

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Kanata;

Jen Rowland and Phil Sweetnam on behalf of the Goulbourn Museum;

Scott Phelan and son on behalf of the Ottawa Catholic School Board;

Youth representing Girl Guides, Embers, Cubs and Scouts of Stittsville;

The Stittsville Friendship Club;

Students from Westwind Public School;

Students from Sacred Heart High School;

Terry Foley on behalf of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association;

MaryLou O’Rourke of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society;

Mark Heckman on behalf of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society;

A representative from Grace Baptist Church;

Robert Gregory on behalf of the Stittsville District Lions Club;

Dave Rooke on behalf of the Stittsville-Ottawa Rotary Club;

MP for Carleton, Bruce Fanjoy;

MPP for Carleton, George Darouze; and,

Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower.

Gloria Stewart who has for several years laid the wreath on behalf of War Brides was unable to be present. In her place Councillor Gower had the honour of laying the wreath.

After the ceremony residents approached the Cenotaph to lay their poppies among the wreaths to honour those who fought for our freedoms and those serving today.

Remember the fallen and keep those serving in your thoughts.